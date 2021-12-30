Save big on these items during the Walmart end-of-year savings event

iStock/Ruby McAuliffe

So you’ve been searching for the biggest deals on the internet? Well, today’s your lucky day, because you’ve just stumbled upon the best savings event out there.

We’re talking about none other than Walmart’s Winter Savings Spectacular.

During the mega event, you can score major deals on top products like AirPods, mattresses, TVs, air fryers and more.

Kids are just as lucky today, because brands like L.O.L., Nerf and Polly Pocket are also slashed down to ultra low prices.

To help you navigate this huge savings event, we listed each category down below for you to shop directly.

Interested in recommendations from the Post Wanted shopping team? If so, just keep scrolling, and you’ll find those, too!

Shop the Walmart Winter Savings Spectacular by category:

Shop the Post Wanted’s most-loved products:

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, $197 (originally $249)

Enjoy the luxury sound of AirPods Pros for over $50 off during Walmart’s unbeatable sale. So go ahead and look forward to active noise cancelling, transparency mode, spatial audio, adaptive EQ and more.

Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Reactive AI and Intelligent Mopping, $524.99 (originally $744.99)

Do yourself (and your home) a favor with this robot vacuum cleaner. It automatically avoids obstacles, is packed with accurate and effective navigation technology, learns your home and is tap- and voice-powered.

TCL 55″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $319 (originally $599.99)

Level up movie night with the TCL 55″ Roku Smart TV. Watch as stunning 4K takes over the screen and easy voice control allows you to navigate your new at-home theatre just the way you want to.

Fairywill 2 Pack Electric Waterproof Toothbrush, $59.99 (originally $99.99)

I started using an electric toothbrush this year, and I will never go back. Not only does this pack contain two electric toothbrushes, but it also includes five various brushing modes, a smart timer and 10 brush heads perfect for at least two years of using.

Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $99.99 (originally $129.99)

I own this Keurig myself, and it is top notch. Choose your desired brew size and get your morning fix in under a minute. Best of all, the water reservoir allows you to brew more than six cups before having to refill. Yes, please!

Nap Queen Margaret 8″ Full Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress, $189 (originally $229)

Made with 100% mesh fabric and high density charcoal memory foam, you discover your best sleep yet. Better yet, the infused charcoal will help regulate moisture and temperature, keeping you cool and comfortable.

Apple 11.6-inch MacBook Air (Certified Refurbished), $329.99 (originally $399.97)

If you’ve been looking to update your laptop situation, now you can with this certified refurbished 11.6 MacBook Air. Not only will you land top-of-the-line processors like the Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, Mac OS X El Capitan and more, but you will also score a wireless mouse, a bluetooth headset and a black case.

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Air Fryer, $99 (originally $249)

Make life in the kitchen a bit easier with the help of this fan-favorite Ninja air fryer. It cooks, crisps, sears and more while using TenderCrisp Technology to provide the ultimate one-pot cooking experience.

JBL Live 650BT On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Noise-Cancelling and Voice Assistant, $89.99 (originally $119)

Take advantage of this incredibly low price and unlock noise-cancelling technology, voice assistant, hands-free calls, multi-point connection, comfort-fit and 20 to 30 hours of music playtime.

Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine Bundle, $209.99 (originally $289.99)

Looking to get creative on a budget? Then the marked down Cricut Explore bundle will do the trick. Features include built-in wireless bluetooth, the Cricut Design Space software and app access, a premium blade, an accessory adapter, and more.

Costway 1500W Electric Oil Filled Radiator Space Heater 7-Fin Thermostat Room Radiant, $76.21 (originally $199.99)

Keep toasty and warm this winter season with the Costway space heater. It includes 1500 watts of heating power, seven warming fins, three heat setting and more.