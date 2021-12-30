ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 96: Damien Woody talks Jets, Tom Brady, John Madden

By Jake Brown
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21az61_0dZEfxdB00
Getty Images

There is a very good chance that Sunday at MetLife Stadium will be the final time that Tom Brady faces the Jets.

I know we have probably said that before, but at 44 years old and the Bucs not playing the Jets again for another four years, it’s hard to believe they will ever see each other in a game again. It’s possible, but I believe this will be the swan song for Brady against the franchise he has tormented for over two decades.

To preview that Jets-Bucs matchup Sunday, we bring you a new episode of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast with Brian Costello and I. We have a terrific conversation with former Jets offensive lineman, two-time Patriots Super Bowl champion (alongside Brady), and ESPN NFL analyst, Damien Woody.

Gang’s All Here Podcast with Jake & Coz:

  • NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS: New Year’s resolution is to lose weight and hit the gym more. Coz talks about Rex Ryan’s resolution once being to curse less, because off camera he always cursed. We go over my unique childhood of not cursing and downloading clean versions of rap songs.
  • BRADY: This could be the grand finale for Brady. It all started against the Jets with the Mo Lewis hit that brought Brady into the game with the Patriots… and the rest is history. He’s still playing at an elite level, although he will be missing some key pieces from the Bucs offense on Sunday.
  • BUCS @ JETS PREVIEW: Might need to go to the game Sunday to see history. This will still be ugly for the Jets. Todd Bowles revenge game coming. He will put a ton of blitzes on Zach Wilson and the Jets offense.

Damien Woody Interview:

Former Jets OG (2008-2010), 2-time Patriots Super Bowl champion, ESPN NFL analyst

  • ZACH WILSON’S DEVELOPMENT: Likes to see that he has not been turning the ball over the past few games. They loved his improvisation skills when they drafted him. Good to see more of him running and important for him to finish strong.
  • MEKHI BECTON’S DURABILITY: Becton needs to hit this offseason hard and get himself in better shape going into next season. Talks about a Bill Parcells line to him when he was with the Patriots about needing to lose weight. He did and had the best season of his career.
  • TOM BRADY MEMORIES: Playing with a young Brady and the fire he has always had being like a Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods.
  • RIP JOHN MADDEN: His memories of John Madden over the years, what he meant to the NFL and his 93 Madden video game rating.

SUBSCRIBE ON:

Catch up on all episodes of “Gang’s All Here,” a New York Jets podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Coz and Jake on Twitter @BrianCoz and @JakeBrownRadio. New episodes of the podcast drop Mondays and Thursdays.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Gisele Bundchen’s Net Worth: Is She Richer than Tom Brady?

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen are some of the most well-known couples in the world and have been for quite a while now. Not only are they among the most lovely and famous couples, but they’re also one of the wealthiest ones, with an anticipated combined net worth of over $650 million!
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mo Lewis
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Jets Bucs#Espn#Gang#Patriots#Bucs#Jets Og#Mekhi Becton S
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Happened With Antonio Brown

Tom Brady was asked postgame about what happened with wide receiver Antonio Brown during Sunday’s win in New York. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, per Bruce Arians, stormed off the field after getting benched. The former All-Pro wide receiver, who came to Tampa Bay...
NFL
Robb Report

A Rare Game-Worn Bucs Jersey Signed By Tom Brady Could Fetch $1 Million at Auction

One of the GOAT’s greatest of all time jerseys has just been listed for auction. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shirt in question was worn by none other than star quarterback Tom Brady in a victorious match against the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year. The customized garb was put up for auction by Goldin on December 21, and has since attracted a ton of attention, with bids climbing from $100,000 to $300,000 in just eight days. With another 10 days left on the sale, the auction house expects the collectible will easily hit seven figures. “This is an incredibly unique item from one of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Jakobi Meyers Makes Fascinating Admission On Why He Chose New England And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Anybody who’s anybody had the same exact take in the middle of August. When trying to lay out expectations for the forthcoming Patriots season after a busy year of free agency and the drafting of a potential franchise quarterback, the answer was almost unanimous: 10 or 11 wins, and a spot back in the postseason. Well, here we are. Seventeen weeks deep, the Patriots have 10 wins and a spot in the postseason. In that regard, it’s a job well done. Nice work by the Patriots to go from 7-9 to either 11-6 or 10-7. (The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said On Sunday

We’ve seen a wide range of opinions on what happened with now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown appeared to quit the Buccaneers during the middle of Sunday’s game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and his football pads before running off the field and out of the stadium.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Stefon Diggs honors John Madden with cleats in Bills vs. Falcons

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs honored the late great John Madden with his pregame cleats before the Bills take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 17 contest. It is clear that Madden left a major impact on anybody that he’s ever been around as many people around the world are honoring him in many different ways. The Bill star decided to put him on his cleats and it is a great gesture considering that Madden was such a big football guy.
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy