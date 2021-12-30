ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks' Julius Randle: Enters health and safety protocols

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Randle was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Thursday....

www.cbssports.com

Danuel House
Obi Toppin
Julius Randle
Empire Sports Media

Knicks sorely miss Julius Randle in second straight blowout

If it wasn’t obvious after the Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the New York Knicks on Friday night, they desperately missed Julius Randle and his impact. On Sunday afternoon, the Knicks dropped their second consecutive game against the Toronto Raptors, losing by 15 points and barely walking away with many positives.
NBA
#Health And Safety
CBS Sports

Rajon Rondo trade grades: Lakers clear roster spot; Cavs replace Ricky Rubio; Knicks make it three-team deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best stories of this strange NBA season, and as the calendar turns to 2022 they sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 21-16 But last week they suffered a major loss when veteran point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL that will keep him out for the rest of the season. In need of another point guard -- in particular, a veteran to help with their young roster -- the Cavaliers have made a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
NBA
Health
New York Knicks
Basketball
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
NBA
Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas reveals Kobe Bryant once refused to speak to anyone for two weeks

Kobe Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive athletes of all time. The only player to really rival his spirit also just happened to be the only player he really strived to be like: Michael Jordan. During a recent "VladTV" appearance, Gilbert Arenas revealed an interesting anecdote about Jordan...
NBA

