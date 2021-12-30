Knicks' Julius Randle: Enters health and safety protocols

If it wasn’t obvious after the Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the New York Knicks on Friday night, they desperately missed Julius Randle and his impact. On Sunday afternoon, the Knicks dropped their second consecutive game against the Toronto Raptors, losing by 15 points and barely walking away with many positives.
The trade sending Rajon Rondo from the Lakers to the Cavaliers, which hasn’t yet been officially finalized, is being expanded to include a third team, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). According to Charania, the Cavs will send Denzel Valentine to the Knicks rather than to the Lakers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best stories of this strange NBA season, and as the calendar turns to 2022 they sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 21-16 But last week they suffered a major loss when veteran point guard Ricky Rubio went down with a torn ACL that will keep him out for the rest of the season. In need of another point guard -- in particular, a veteran to help with their young roster -- the Cavaliers have made a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Rajon Rondo, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
One of the more intense inter-player rivalries of the last several decades was between former Miami Heat champion Dwyane Wade and Hall of Fame Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce, with the two stars going at it on the court throughout the lengths of their professional careers no matter the team they were with.
After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
Golden State Warriors breakout star Jordan Poole has shared the reason why Klay Thompson is loved by everyone around him and his fans. Ahead of Klay Thompson’s highly-anticipated return, his Warriors co-star Jordan Pool has talked about the one thing that makes him unique. According to Poole, Thompson is...
The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
It's a debate that has raged on across basketball for the last two decades, and one that will keep raging on. When discussing the greatest to ever do it, every basketball fan has their own argument for who it should be. Lakers fans have their ideas and Bulls fans have an easy argument against it.
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
Kobe Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive athletes of all time. The only player to really rival his spirit also just happened to be the only player he really strived to be like: Michael Jordan. During a recent "VladTV" appearance, Gilbert Arenas revealed an interesting anecdote about Jordan...
Just when the Atlanta Hawks thought they are slowly getting healthy, COVID-19 just doesn’t want to give them a break. This time it’s head coach Nate McMillan entering the health and safety protocols. Tim Bontemps of ESPN confirmed the frustrating development. Apparently, the new COVID-19 issue involving the...
