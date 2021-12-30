ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Franciscan Health implements new visitor restrictions at Indianapolis, Mooresville hospitals

By Lance Gideon, The Reporter Times
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UPO6_0dZEfuz000

Franciscan Health announced Thursday morning it has implemented new visitor guidelines at its Indianapolis and Mooresville hospitals as cases of COVID-19 surge, largely due to the omicron variant, in central Indiana.

The new guidelines, which went into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday, allow one visitor for hospitalized patients each day.

"Franciscan Health is taking these necessary steps after consultation with the leaderships of Franciscan Alliance and Indiana State Department of Health," the health care provider said in a news release.

Related: Indiana Gov. Holcomb extends public health emergency... again.

The updated restrictions come a day after Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials held their first COVID-related update in three months .

"We once again are facing a very bleak situation with this pandemic," state Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said at Wednesday's press conference.

Visitors at Franciscan Health will be screened upon arrival "to determine if they are at risk for COVID-19 or other communicable diseases."

If a visitor does not pass the initial screening, the individual will not be allowed to enter the facility.

Visitors must be at least 18 years old, and will be required to wear a hospital-issued isolation mask while in the facility.

More: This is why COVID-19 rapid tests have been hard to find at Indiana state testing sites.

"In clinical areas, visitors should maintain social distancing (6-feet separation) and practice good hand-cleansing hygiene," Franciscan notes in its release.

Visiting hours at both locations will occur daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Additional information on Franciscan's restrictions can be found online at https://bit.ly/32OLDsh .

Contact Reporter-Times editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543. Follow him on Twitter: @LanceOGideon.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Franciscan Health implements new visitor restrictions at Indianapolis, Mooresville hospitals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Mooresville, IN
Government
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Mooresville, IN
Health
City
Mooresville, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Health
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

205
Followers
193
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

 http://reporter-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy