Public Health

LL Cool J Has COVID, Bows Out of ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Show

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
 5 days ago
LL Cool J says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing him to drop out of his headliner spot in ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

The famed rapper and actor, who recently was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was scheduled to perform before midnight in Times Square, Deadline reported .

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” he said in a statement, Deadline reported. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!”

ABC said R&B singer Chlöe has also dropped out of the annual special, though no other information was given, Deadline reported.

Other acts such as “Pose” star Billy Porter, rock group Journey and reggaeton singer Karol G are still scheduled to appear.

The Times Square ball drop at midnight will go on as scheduled, though with restricted crowd sizes and more stringent masking and social distancing requirements amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

