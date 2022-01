With the arrival of the Preseason Freeze Event, the countdown has officially begun. In mid-January, we will be heading over to the new season with our squads and everything reset out to zero. (Don’t Panic!) So here in this FIFA Mobile 21 Season Reset Guide, we will guide you through the entire reset and give you some tips on how to prepare with the season reset and get the best out of the preseason. Recently EA announced via their official social media accounts that FIFA Mobile 22 will officially release in January 2022. Besides the promising reviews of FIFA Mobile 22 beta, players are now more excited than ever!

FIFA ・ 5 DAYS AGO