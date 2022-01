As we close out the year and get ready for tax season, here’s what individuals and families need to know about tax provisions for 2021. The Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit was permanently extended for taxable years starting in 2013 and remained under tax reform. As such, if you pay someone to take care of your dependent (defined as being under the age of 13 at the end of the tax year or incapable of self-care) to work or look for work, you may qualify for a credit.

INCOME TAX ・ 18 HOURS AGO