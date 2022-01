The Winter Wonderland holiday event has returned to "Overwatch," but players are taking notice of more than just the snow-covered maps and seasonal cosmetics this year. A new Genji skin has the potential to make the character even deadlier, easing up on the difficulty and learning curve players typically encounter. Some have been quick to adopt the new skin and seemingly take enjoy its built-in advantages, but others have argued that the cosmetic doesn't bring anything new to the table.

