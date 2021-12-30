AAA: Don’t drive hungover this New Year’s Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As people prepare to ring in the New Year, many will choose to indulge with alcoholic beverages. In addition to reminding people of the dangers of driving under the influence, AAA also reminds everyone of the dangers of driving with a hangover.

“Driving hungover can be just as dangerous as driving after having a few drinks,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “After a night of drinking, many people will wake up with alcohol still in their blood, or they will wake up tired and disoriented.”

According to the AAA DUI Justice Link , a resource to help reduce impaired driving, only time will sober somebody up. It can take between 75-90 minutes or longer for the body to eliminate the alcohol contained in one standard-sized drink.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, hangover symptoms peak when the blood alcohol concentration in the body returns to near zero. Symptoms can last 24 hours or longer, and can include:

Fatigue and weakness

Headaches and muscle aches

Nausea and stomach pain

Poor or decreased sleep

Dehydration

Vertigo

Sensitivity to light and sound

Anxiety

Irritability

Increased blood pressure

“We wouldn’t advise that anybody drives with any of these symptoms, regardless of whether they are recovering from a night of celebrating or not,” said Chabarria.

