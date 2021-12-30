ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

30 catalytic converters stolen from business

By Editorial
crowleytoday.com
 4 days ago

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish asking public’s help to I.D. thieves. Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving the theft of 30 catalytic converters. The crimes occurred in the 2500 block of Aymond Street, south of Eunice between the evening of Dec. 3 and the morning of Dec....

www.crowleytoday.com

