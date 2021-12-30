30 catalytic converters stolen from business

On December 30, 2021, at about 1:20 pm, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 3400 block of Kentwood Drive in Spring, TX in reference to suspicious circumstances. The caller initially reported that he observed two black males in his driveway near his truck, and provided a description of their vehicle. Responding law enforcement converged on the neighborhood, and located a vehicle matching the description the caller provided. Upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Deputies observed items commonly associated with the theft of catalytic converters in plain view inside the vehicle. During the subsequent investigation, Deputies located eight catalytic converters in the vehicle. Both males, identified as juveniles, were detained and transported to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office where they face charges of felony theft, and felony criminal mischief. The value of the catalytic converters and associated damages are estimated to be in excess of $25,000 dollars.
Comments / 0