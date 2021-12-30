Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums

Planning to visit Italy this year? Well, that’s a great idea. Want to see the best local attractions? So, here are the top museums to visit in Italy. They say that Italy is a museum country. This statement is partly true, especially considering the number of architectural monuments in the capital and the country’s ten largest cities. Moreover, you will surely find at least one museum even in small towns. That is why tourists should know the top locations in advance to plan their vacation. So, here are the museums that are worth your attention.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO