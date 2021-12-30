ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums

By COLLEEN BARRY - Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s culture minister on Thursday welcomed the return of 201 prized antiquities...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
artvoice.com

Top Museums to Visit in Italy

Planning to visit Italy this year? Well, that’s a great idea. Want to see the best local attractions? So, here are the top museums to visit in Italy. They say that Italy is a museum country. This statement is partly true, especially considering the number of architectural monuments in the capital and the country’s ten largest cities. Moreover, you will surely find at least one museum even in small towns. That is why tourists should know the top locations in advance to plan their vacation. So, here are the museums that are worth your attention.
TRAVEL
iconeye.com

Foster + Partners creates Roman antiquities museum in south of France

The Narbo Via museum, located in the historic town of Narbonne, presents 1000 ancient objects and hosts an archeological research centre. Foster + Partners has completed Narbo Via, a new museum of Roman antiquities located in Narbonne, southern France. The sleek yet monumental building sits at the entrance to the town, adjacent to a canal. Narbonne was established by the Romans in 118 BC as Colonia Narbo Martius – often referred to simply as Narbo. The new 8,904 sq m museum is conceived both as the starting point for visitors wishing to engage with the town’s Roman history and as an archeological research centre.
MUSEUMS
KRQE News 13

Possible relics of lost WWII US bomber, crew found in Italy

MILAN (AP) — An archaeological dig in Sicily has uncovered traces of a lost World War II American heavy bomber shot down in 1943, and possible human remains that could lead to the identification of five airmen whose bodies were never recovered. The six-week dig that ended this week...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiquities#Home#Trafficked#Italy#Culture Minister#Museum#Milan#Ap
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Travellers 'devastated' over French restrictions

France is bringing in tougher travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK from Saturday as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The BBC talked to holidaymakers and hoteliers about the effects the tighter restrictions will have on them. Mum of two Anna...
LIFESTYLE
Highsnobiety

Solebox Gives Us the Inside Scoop on Its Made in Italy BAPE-STA

Solebox has been on an impressive run over the past few months. First, the German sneaker boutique teamed up with adidas to bring back an archival, prototype model, and now it's dropping a very special BAPE-STA collaboration. Initially teased by Solebox GM Aljoscha Kondratiew and officially unveiled just yesterday, the Solebox x A Bathing Ape BAPE-STA is a decidedly grown-up take on the shoe of the ’00s.
APPAREL
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Place
Europe
CNN

World's top tourist destination on 'very high' travel risk list

(CNN) — You all excited for a third year of the pandemic? Neither are we. But as restrictions tighten around the world, CNN Travel has been taking solace in the world's greatest cocktail bars and Europe's finest cheeses. Here are the latest travel developments you need to know about...
TRAVEL
Times Daily

Immigrants welcome Afghan refugees, inspired by own journeys

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tram Pham tears up recalling how tough life was at first in the U.S. But she also remembers the joy she felt as a 22-year-old refugee from Vietnam when a nurse spoke to her in her native language and guided her through a medical screening required of new arrivals.
IMMIGRATION
travelawaits.com

7 Most Colorful Cities Around The World To Visit In 2022

Surely, you don’t need any reason to visit one of the world’s most colorful places other than it being really cheerfully bright, do you? But, with travel slowly becoming an option again, and hopefully much easier in 2022, you’ve got to narrow down your options. So many colorful places, so little time.
LIFESTYLE
Times Daily

Ontario shuts schools, indoor dining and gyms

TORONTO (AP) — All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by the ultra-contagious omicron variant, Ontario’s premier announced Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus. Support local journalism...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The best destinations to visit in 2022

Well, 2021 was a year - much like 2020, in fact. A nonstop merry-go-round of ever-changing pandemic restrictions, both in the UK and abroad, meant opportunities to travel were few and far between and had to be grabbed with a gusto bordering on desperate.Although Omicron is already plunging travellers back into a world of border closures and testing red tape, there are glimmers of hope on the horizon for 2022: vaccination programmes, including the administering of booster jabs, are much further along than even a few months ago.So, though none of us has a crystal ball, The Independent’s travel team...
LIFESTYLE
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Carnival cruise ship docked in Mexico with 69 positive COVID cases 'isn't allowing non-infected passengers to disembark' despite country saying it would accept healthy travelers

More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner. Mexico news outlet Milenio reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy