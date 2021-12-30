Italy welcomes home trafficked antiquities from US museums

Well, 2021 was a year - much like 2020, in fact. A nonstop merry-go-round of ever-changing pandemic restrictions, both in the UK and abroad, meant opportunities to travel were few and far between and had to be grabbed with a gusto bordering on desperate.Although Omicron is already plunging travellers back into a world of border closures and testing red tape, there are glimmers of hope on the horizon for 2022: vaccination programmes, including the administering of booster jabs, are much further along than even a few months ago.So, though none of us has a crystal ball, The Independent’s travel team...
Comments / 0