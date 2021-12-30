Flyers look to continue ascent vs. Sharks

Happy New Year folks! Hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday, and that you're looking to kick off the new year with a bit more Flyers After Dark. Let’s get weird. The Flyers are back at it again tonight against the Kings, and this should be an interesting one. The Flyers are coming off a back-to-back against the Kraken and the Sharks, where they came away with an overtime win and an overtime loss, respectively, and those games were both a little weird. The Flyers put up an absolutely brutal defensive effort against the Kraken, but were still able to hold on long enough to make it to overtime and come away with that win, and then while they did make some improvements in the Sharks game, there was still some messiness coming through. We’re not expecting perfection in this one, but we’re hoping to see them take at least another step in the right direction.

