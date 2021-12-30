ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose Sharks

Flyers look to continue ascent vs. Sharks

tucsonpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Flyers haven't let the NHL's break in the schedule halt their most successful stretch of the season. Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks have a shot to win consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month. Amid a six-game point streak, the visiting Flyers will aim...

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
inquirer.com

Kings crush the Flyers, 6-3, ending their seven-game point streak

Before Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, interim head coach Mike Yeo stressed the importance of the Flyers embracing a “shot-first mentality,” urging the team to take the option to shoot in an effort to increase chances of scoring. Fortunately for Yeo, the Flyers took...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers kick off the New Year looking for a win in Los Angeles

Happy New Year folks! Hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday, and that you're looking to kick off the new year with a bit more Flyers After Dark. Let’s get weird. The Flyers are back at it again tonight against the Kings, and this should be an interesting one. The Flyers are coming off a back-to-back against the Kraken and the Sharks, where they came away with an overtime win and an overtime loss, respectively, and those games were both a little weird. The Flyers put up an absolutely brutal defensive effort against the Kraken, but were still able to hold on long enough to make it to overtime and come away with that win, and then while they did make some improvements in the Sharks game, there was still some messiness coming through. We’re not expecting perfection in this one, but we’re hoping to see them take at least another step in the right direction.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers Look to Dethrone the Kings on New Years Day

Since returning from the very minor COVID pause, the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-0-1, picking up points in both games against the Western Conference. With two games remaining on their road trip, Philly needs to keep this momentum rolling, especially with a chance to sneak into a very early Wild Card spot in January.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Flyers#Nhl#Hockey#Sports#The San Jose Sharks#The Philadelphia Inquirer
tucsonpost.com

Jets, Coyotes aim to shed slow starts following break

Both the Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes head into Tuesday's matchup in the desert with one benefit. After lengthy layoffs due to chaos caused by the COVID-19 outbreaks that have raced through the league, they are suiting up against each other with some action under their belts. The Jets arrivein...
NHL
FanSided

Flyers Look to Extend Point Streak by Checkmating Kings

The Flyers escaped their meeting with the Sharks with a point and will look to continue the point streak against the Los Angeles Kings, who they will meet for the first time this season. While the Flyers have managed to swipe three out of four points thus far on the west coast swing, the team has not been convincing and should feel fortunate to have done so. The statistics are not pretty, as they have been outshot 57 – 35 so far. With a day’s rest and further acclimation to the west coast, there is reason to believe that the Flyers will put out a strong effort against the Kings.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
NHL
PensBurgh

Four depth Penguins are aiming for career seasons in 2022

Bryan Rust has been out for 18 Penguins games. Sidney Crosby has been absent for 12. Jake Guentzel has been out for six, and Evgeni Malkin has missed all 30. With the Penguins’ top four forwards missing significant time, players lower down the lineup have gotten the chance to step up— and they’ve taken it. Let’s take a look at some of the few Penguins players who have skated in all 30 games so far, and are therefore on track to finish out a career season in 2022. (Real and projected stats are courtesy of hockey-reference, assuming the Penguins complete a full 82-game season, with additional numbers from Natural Stat Trick.)
NHL
East Bay Times

Sharks’ Boughner looks at shaking up defense after blowout loss to Penguins

Bob Boughner and the Sharks on Monday sifted through the wreckage of their dreadful start the day before against the Pittsburgh Penguins, going through an uneasy video session before holding a no-nonsense practice at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. “I had a heart-to-heart with the guys,” Boughner said. “It wasn’t...
NHL
NHL

LA Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: How to Watch

The Kings host Philadelphia to kick off the 2022 portion of their schedule!. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, California) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Flyers. Team Records:. Flyers:...
NHL
tucsonpost.com

Flyers still trying to shake off rust vs. Ducks

That could be the orange in the uniforms of both teams, or perhaps it is the rust seeping through when the Philadelphia Flyers pay their only visit of the season to Anaheim to face the Ducks on Tuesday. In six combined games for the Flyers and Ducks since the resumption...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy