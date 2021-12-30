ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Remembering those lost to COVID-19 in 2021

wbaa.org
 4 days ago

We remember some of the people who lost their lives...

www.wbaa.org

wbaa.org

Indiana emergency dept. nurse on rising COVID-19 cases, staff burnout

Registered nurse Katy Howe, director of emergency and trauma services at Indiana University Health in the south-central region, speaks with host Scott Tong about rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations and staff burnout as the pandemic drags on. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
INDIANA STATE
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Now get rid of your mandates, Joe: Ron DeSantis' office joins Kristi Noem and host of Republicans demanding Biden get rid of 'useless' sweeping nationwide rules after he admitted there was 'no federal solution' for COVID

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to scrap his 'useless' vaccine mandates after he told the leaders of 25 states that there is 'no federal solution' to the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Tuesday. The Republican governors of Florida, South Dakota, Arizona and Texas plus a host...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kbbi.org

Remembering some of those we lost in 2021, from literary legends to everyday heroes

It started with an insurrection and ended with a new coronavirus variant spreading like wildfire. In between was a year of tremendous loss. From titans of arts, politics, sports and science to lesser-known people whose lives made an impact, too, here is a roundup of NPR coverage of some of the deaths of people who helped shape our world, in ways both great and small.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbaa.org

Dive into Jackson Browne's Grammy-nominated 'Downhill From Everywhere'

For the original segment, click here. Jackson Browne‘s “Downhill From Everywhere” has received a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album. We revisit host Robin Young’s conversation with Browne from July. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
MUSIC
wbaa.org

With omicron surging, it may be another year to put away your New Years party heels

Now to what is becoming a way-too-familiar headline - cases of coronavirus are surging. Well, right now, they are really surging. The U.S. is averaging about 240,000 infections a day. That is a 60% increase over the last week. Omicron is driving the rise in cases, though there is also some encouraging news - hospitalizations are not rising nearly as quickly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbaa.org

A glimpse into the preparations for Times Square's ball drop celebration

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Thomas Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, about the preparations being made for the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City. Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine. Ashley Westerman is a producer who occasionally...
POLITICS
wbaa.org

Words that define 2021 include vaccine, infrastructure and insurrection

If you had to define 2021 with just one word, what would it be? Can't decide? Well, luckily, we have experts who can tell us based on internet data what words were most on people's minds throughout the year. PETER SOKOLOWSKI: There are certain words that are looked up day...
HEALTH
wbaa.org

Summer Thomad

Some Schools In Afghanistan Are Back, But Only For Boys. Girls Have Been Told To Wait. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Chris Nyamandi, Country Director of Save The Children in Afghanistan about a restriction on girls' education and other threats to children's welfare under the Taliban. Teens Leylah Fernandez And...
VIDEO GAMES

