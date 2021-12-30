Remembering those lost to COVID-19 in 2021

In Washington state, some COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites are closed Tuesday due to severe cold weather. This comes as omicron spreads rapidly ahead of the New Year holiday. Host Peter O’Dowd speaks about the pandemic response with Washington’s Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah. This article was...
Registered nurse Katy Howe, director of emergency and trauma services at Indiana University Health in the south-central region, speaks with host Scott Tong about rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations and staff burnout as the pandemic drags on.
I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to scrap his 'useless' vaccine mandates after he told the leaders of 25 states that there is 'no federal solution' to the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Tuesday. The Republican governors of Florida, South Dakota, Arizona and Texas plus a host...
It started with an insurrection and ended with a new coronavirus variant spreading like wildfire. In between was a year of tremendous loss. From titans of arts, politics, sports and science to lesser-known people whose lives made an impact, too, here is a roundup of NPR coverage of some of the deaths of people who helped shape our world, in ways both great and small.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene got her personal Twitter account permanently suspended for spreading misinformation about COVID-19. In response, she took shots at Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, Kamala Harris and others.
This time of year is seen as one of joy, but it can be a tough season for those who have lost loved ones. That's why a local pastor set aside this longest night of the year to support families of homicide victims.
A Michigan woman who had expressly declared herself opposed to the requirement of the mask and the vaccine against Covid-19, died of the virus at the age of 29, leaving three children. DailyMail.com reports it. Bridget Jackson, from Port Huron, had often expressed his no mask and no vax position...
For the original segment, click here. Jackson Browne's "Downhill From Everywhere" has received a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album. We revisit host Robin Young's conversation with Browne from July.
Now to what is becoming a way-too-familiar headline - cases of coronavirus are surging. Well, right now, they are really surging. The U.S. is averaging about 240,000 infections a day. That is a 60% increase over the last week. Omicron is driving the rise in cases, though there is also some encouraging news - hospitalizations are not rising nearly as quickly.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Thomas Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, about the preparations being made for the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City.
If you had to define 2021 with just one word, what would it be? Can't decide? Well, luckily, we have experts who can tell us based on internet data what words were most on people's minds throughout the year. PETER SOKOLOWSKI: There are certain words that are looked up day...
Some Schools In Afghanistan Are Back, But Only For Boys. Girls Have Been Told To Wait. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Chris Nyamandi, Country Director of Save The Children in Afghanistan about a restriction on girls' education and other threats to children's welfare under the Taliban. Teens Leylah Fernandez And...
