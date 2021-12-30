Ephrata man sentenced for 2020 shooting after Snapchat argument

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata, Lancaster County, resident Mark Ivie Jr. has been sentenced to 24-50 years in prison after a shooting last Jul y that stemmed from an argument on Snapchat, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office reports .

Ivie shot at a group of men during a fight near his home in the early morning hours of July 5, 2020. He fired 14 rounds at a group of men, four of whom were hit. Two bullets also hit nearby homes.

A witness testified that Ivie was upset about a music video that was posted by a former co-worker on Snapchat, according to the district attorney’s office. Ivie responded to the post, starting an argument, which led to Ivie inviting his former co-worker to his Blackberry Lane home for a fistfight.

The man and five of his friends, who had been together for a Fourth of July cookout, went to Ivie’s home unarmed. Ivie Jr. was joined by his father, Mark Ivie Sr., who had an AR-15 rifle.

Ivie Jr. and a member of his former co-worker’s group started fighting, then Ivie Sr. handed Ivie Jr. the gun before throwing a punch toward a member of the other group. After that, Ivie Jr. took the safety off the gun and fired 14 rounds at the group of men.

The group of men started running away after the initial gunfire, and a video showed Ivie Jr. maneuvering around a truck to continue firing. The entire incident was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance system.

Ivie Sr. faces one count of criminal conspiracy, six counts of aggravated assault, and one count of simple assault at his upcoming trial. Ivie Jr. was convicted of five counts of aggravated assault and multiple other charges.

