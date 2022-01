You really have to go to Playalinda to understand the setting. The place is rare - an essentially unspoiled beach in Florida. Miles and miles of it. No condos, etc. To get there you drive a good distance through the undeveloped Space Center natural wetland areas, where during some parts of the year you can see what seems like a billion birds among other wildlife. It is a beautiful landscape in its way. Playalinda users have fought for the place many times before. Back when LC 39B was being refurbished for STS use, there was a lot of discussion because that plan threatened to cut off unfettered access. I think a new access road was built at that time, but I may be misremembering.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO