ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Hair Loss Update Due to Alopecia

By Ny MaGee
Black America Web
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJada Pinkett Smith shared a video update this week about her hair loss journey and her battle with alopecia. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. “Now at this point I can only laugh,” she said in a clip shared on her...

blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Jada Pinkett Smith makes son Jaden and mom Adrienne giggle with video of her slurring words while 'high' from anesthesia in Red Table Talk teaser

On Tuesday Facebook Watch shared a teaser for a new episode of Red Table Talk, premiering on Wednesday. The actress brought cameras along as she underwent a colonoscopy and they captured her making some hilarious statements while sedated. In the 48-second clip Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jaden Smith Gets Candid About 10-Pound Weight Gain After His Family Staged Intervention

Jaden Smith is candidly discussing his health issues and struggles with weight. The "Summertime in Paris" artist, 23, appeared on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris to discuss all things gut health, prompting Jaden to reflect on his past lifestyle habits that led his family to stage an intervention in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
SheKnows

Will Smith’s First Wife Sheree Zampino Joins the Cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Things in Will Smith’s life just took an interesting turn of events now that his ex-wife Sheree Zampino is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its 12th season. If fans didn’t get enough personal details from his recent memoir, Will, then it’s likely that Zampino will dish a little more inside scoop.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Brain Surgery#Instagram Twitter#Girls Trip
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy