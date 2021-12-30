ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Why did CDC change isolation guidelines? Officials explain as some question its safety

By Bailey Aldridge
mahoningmatters.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its COVID-19 isolation guidelines as the omicron variant spreads throughout the United States — prompting confusion from some and leaving others questioning the safety of the new recommendations. The CDC on Monday, Dec. 27, said people who are infected...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Anthony Fauci Claims Americans' Life Without Strict Measures Could Start Within Months Despite COVID-19 Omicron Variant Cases Surge in US

Despite a steep increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the United States, the country's top infectious disease expert warned on Wednesday that a transition to living without tight pandemic safeguards might begin in "months." Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, spoke of living with a virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Independent

CDC considering adding testing requirement to Covid isolation guidance, says Fauci after backlash

Dr Anthony Fauci has suggested the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may reconsider its guidelines for Covid-19 following a backlash after isolation time was shortened.The CDC last week shortened the recommended isolation time for coronavirus patients from 10 days to five, amid a surge in cases. However, Dr Fauci suggested a testing requirement on day five was being discussed.“People with Covid-19 should isolate for 5 days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others to minimise the risk of infecting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

New Covid isolation guidance from the CDC leaves many workers feeling disposable

When America’s supermarket cashiers, meatpacking workers and airline employees were deemed “essential workers” soon after the pandemic hit, these often-overlooked workers, in ways, felt more appreciated than ever before. But as businesses ordered these front-line employees to report to work despite the risks of contracting Covid-19, many felt they were being treated more like expendable workers than essential ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

California calls for stricter COVID isolation for infected people amid omicron surge

With California’s coronavirus surge worsening, the state has issued new recommendations for when people infected with the virus can end their isolation, guidance that is stricter than what was made earlier this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California is now recommending that asymptomatic, coronavirus-infected people can exit isolation on the fifth day after […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Person
Anthony Fauci
Florida Phoenix

Health experts worry CDC’s COVID-19 vaccination rates appear inflated | Analysis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times By Phil Galewitz For nearly a month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online vaccine tracker has shown that virtually everyone 65 and older in the United States — 99.9 percent — has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. That would be remarkable — if true. But health experts and state officials say it’s certainly […] The post Health experts worry CDC’s COVID-19 vaccination rates appear inflated | Analysis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Cnn
Vanity Fair

Some Health Experts Surprised by CDC Isolation Change Given Omicron Unknowns

Health experts are divided over the new CDC guidance that shrinks the isolation period for certain people with COVID-19: Some view the policy shift as a nod to reality, while others see it as confusing and even irresponsible. Federal health officials on Monday halved the recommended 10-day isolation period for many infected Americans, saying those without symptoms—or whose symptoms are improving and who do not have a fever—can now stop isolating after five days as long as they continue to wear masks around others. “I’m a little surprised at them cutting it in half without having a testing requirement associated with it or based on vaccine status,” Joseph Fauver, a genomic epidemiologist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told The New York Times about the shift, which he called “remarkable.” Epidemiologist Michael Mina went further, saying that the CDC allowing people to leave isolation early without requiring a negative test result is “reckless,” given that studies have found variation in how long people stay infectious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy