Why did CDC change isolation guidelines? Officials explain as some question its safety

Health experts are divided over the new CDC guidance that shrinks the isolation period for certain people with COVID-19: Some view the policy shift as a nod to reality, while others see it as confusing and even irresponsible. Federal health officials on Monday halved the recommended 10-day isolation period for many infected Americans, saying those without symptoms—or whose symptoms are improving and who do not have a fever—can now stop isolating after five days as long as they continue to wear masks around others. “I’m a little surprised at them cutting it in half without having a testing requirement associated with it or based on vaccine status,” Joseph Fauver, a genomic epidemiologist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told The New York Times about the shift, which he called “remarkable.” Epidemiologist Michael Mina went further, saying that the CDC allowing people to leave isolation early without requiring a negative test result is “reckless,” given that studies have found variation in how long people stay infectious.

