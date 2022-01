Want a custom security dashboard to bring together data from multiple places? Microsoft Power BI can do that and help you spot what's changing. The best way to think of Microsoft Power BI is as the next generation of Excel. And like Excel, it's not just useful for business analysts and data engineers; IT pros can also take advantage of it for understanding large amounts of data. If the security tools you use don't have dashboards and reports that help you quickly grasp what's going on with your systems, you can build them yourself in Power BI — and you don't need to be an expert in analytics to create something useful.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO