Digital Pro Sounds has announced a Christmas Sale with up to 75% off. During the promotion you can also download the Prophecy drum kit for free (regular price $40 USD). Prophecy has been created in a way to really take the front stage of your beats and compositions, from crispy weighted kick and snare samples all the way to atmospheric effects that set of those goosebumps. Every sound has been mixed and processed to cleanly cut through the mix in a luxurious and effortless manner.

