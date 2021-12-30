ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles woman charged in Christmas Day crash in Brookfield

By Joe Gorman
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles woman was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and aggravated vehicular assault after a Christmas Day crash that severely injured a passenger in her vehicle.

Tonja Freeman, 44, also faces charges of driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury specification.

Freeman pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday in Trumbull County Eastern District Court. Her case was bound over to a grand jury today, according to court records.

She remains in the Trumbull County jail without bond.

Reports said police were called about 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of state Routes 82 and 7 where they found a car that had been damaged after it collided with another car. The man in the car said the car that collided with his pulled over on the side of the road and then drove away westbound towards Vienna.

That car was found two miles away by Vienna police in the middle of the road disabled, reports said. Reports said Freeman was the driver and she smelled heavily of alcohol, reports said. Reports said a 44-year-old female passenger was severely injured and she was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment.

Reports said Freeman failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the police station for a breath test, where her blood alcohol content was registered at .115. In Ohio, a person is considered legally drunk if their BAC is .08 or over.

The victim of the crash is in critical condition, police said.


