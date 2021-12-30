ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

County reports 3,653 COVID cases, 11 deaths as New Year’s Eve approaches

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8WRU_0dZEau5d00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County reported 3,653 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in its most recent data as public health officials continue to urge people to take precautions such as masking before New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The most recent data, reported Wednesday, increased the county’s cumulative totals to 420,089 cases and 4,461 deaths.

The COVID-19 case rate is three times higher for those San Diegans who are unvaccinated compared to those who have received vaccines — 36 daily cases per 100,000 population compared to 11.4 per 100,000 for the vaccinated. Additionally, the hospitalization rate is four times higher for the unvaccinated and death rate is seven times higher.

Civil rights leader Shane Harris tests positive for COVID for second time

Delta remains the most common variant in San Diego County, with more than 17,000 cases reported since mid-April. Omicron has just 91 confirmed cases in the county, but the time period measured began on Dec. 3. There have been no deaths from Omicron reported in the county and one hospitalization, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported.

The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from Tuesday’s numbers by 16 to 427 and the number of ICU patients increased by six to 102, according to state data.

A total of 28,472 tests were reported in San Diego County Wednesday, and the seven-day average positivity rate was 14.5%, up from 12.4% on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#San Diegans#Omicron#Icu#City News Service Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy