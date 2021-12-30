ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Children’s sees highest COVID-19 hospitalizations

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the last two weeks, Ohio has seen over 168,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported. As the virus continues to spread, hospitalizations are on the rise.

Akron Children’s Hospital is reporting its highest number of Covid-19 patients to date with 24 children hospitalized with COVID-19 and MIS-C.

Children hospitalized with COVID jump to near-record numbers

With the increase in hospitalizations, Dr. Robert McGregor is urging the community to get vaccinated.

“As school is set to resume after the New Year, now is the time to get all children age 5 and older vaccinated. And parents can help protect the youngest of children, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, by making sure all the adults in the family are vaccinated (including a third dose if possible). Vaccination protects kids – and adults – from the most serious effects of the virus, greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization, and will help get us to the other side of this latest surge,” said Dr. Robert McGregor, chief medical officer at Akron Children’s Hospital.

McGregor said across the country, states are reporting increases of up to 50 percent for pediatric hospital admissions for COVID-19. With the holidays, it’s possible these numbers could go up.

WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Nearly 19,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 3 follow: Total Change New cases 2,072,663 +18,942 Hospitalizations 96,976 +350 ICU admissions 11,803 +37 Deaths* 29,447 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays […]
WKBN

Fauci: CDC mulling another change to isolation guidelines

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.
WKBN

Mahoning Co. Courts enforce mask mandate

Mahoning County Presiding Judge Joseph M. Homer announced in a press release that all employees and the general public will be forced to wear a mask or face covering while working or conducting business at any of the 4 county courts.
