Cherokee County, GA

House burns to the ground after lightning strike in Cherokee County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
House fire in Canton

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County firefighters said a home in Canton burned to the ground after a lightning strike during overnight storms.

The fire happened at a home on Pinyan Lane around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the homeowners were out of state at the time and no one was injured.

The home was completely destroyed.

Strong storms moved through metro Atlanta early Thursday morning, leaving trees and power lines down and flooding on roadways.

The storms spawned at least one tornado in Georgia in Bainbridge, which is in the far southwest corner of the state.

#Lightning Strike#Metro Atlanta#Tornado#Power Lines#Accident#House
