Health

New law to protect patients against surprise medical bills in 2022

abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN– The new year will ring in new laws....

www.abccolumbia.com

Related
The Nevada Independent

New medical debt collection law protects consumers

The Nevada and New Mexico Legislatures recently enacted new laws that address medical bill information and collection practices. The measures took effect in July. How does the Nevada law affect debt collectors, hospitals and patients? Does it sufficiently protect consumers? And does it compare favorably to other states? Read on.
LAW
Boston Globe

Under opaque US system, almost every medical bill is a surprise

The dispute between health insurers and providers over the Biden administration’s surprise-billing rule is secondary to the order’s much-needed patient protection from so-called balance bills, which financially devastate millions of Americans (“Congress moved to protect Americans from surprise medical bills, but some lawmakers worry the coming rule favors insurers,” BostonGlobe.com, Nov. 26). Despite protests from doctor and provider groups, applying the median in-network rate in billing disputes is a simple remedy to the messy, behind-the-scenes health care billing game.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Bills#New Laws#No Surprises#Cnn
IFLScience

From Tomorrow, Surprise Medical Bills Will Be Illegal In The US

The new year is often seen as a time for turning over new leaves. Maybe you’re planning on finally giving up smoking, or perhaps you want to reduce the amount of red meat in your diet – basically, whatever your new year’s resolution is, there’s a good chance it will involve doing something new, getting healthy, and enjoying life more.
U.S. POLITICS
Healthline

Surprise Medical Bill Ban Now in Effect: What to Do If You Get One

On Jan. 1, 2022, Americans will be protected from receiving surprise medical bills under the No Surprises Act. Surprise medical bills occur when a patient sees an out-of-network provider through no fault of their own. Insurers and providers will negotiate balance bills, effectively leaving patients out of the middle. Beginning...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Wolf, Insurance Dept. highlight federal law to curb surprise medical bills | Tuesday Morning Coffee

The No Surprises Act, was passed by Congress last December as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act to protect patients and address surprise medical bills by requiring that health care providers and facilities provide patients with a "good faith estimate" for care. The post Wolf, Insurance Dept. highlight federal law to curb surprise medical bills | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
HEALTH SERVICES
wydaily.com

New Law Extends Certain COVID-19 Protections to GI Bill Students

NATIONWIDE — The recently signed into law Responsible Education Mitigating Options and Technical Extensions Act (REMOTE Act) extends certain COVID-19 protections to students utilizing GI Bill benefits. The law, signed by Pres. Joe Biden on Dec. 21, 2021, extends certain protections to students utilizing their GI Bill benefits between...
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

New law cuts down unexpected medical bills

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting this year, patients won’t have to expect an unexpected medical bill. A new law went into effect New Year’s Day preventing patients from receiving surprise medical bills. The provisions of the law state patients with insurance won’t receive bills following emergency care from an out-of-network doctor or facility. Patients will still […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
norfolkneradio.com

Landmark medical consumer protection law now in effect

OMAHA - Pictures of large medical bills are sometimes shared on social media to show how patients can be blindsided by unexpected costs for care. Consumers will now be offered federal protections to avoid health-care sticker shock. The No Surprises Act took effect this past weekend and supporters say it will block out-of-network providers from sending large bills to patients who didn't choose who cared for them in an emergency situation.
OMAHA, NE
MedicalXpress

Study: Spike in hospitals suing patients over unpaid medical bills

A study by researchers at Yale and Stanford universities reveals a significant increase in lawsuits over unpaid hospital bills in Wisconsin, providing further evidence of the financial hardship that the U.S. health care system is causing patients. The study, published Dec. 6 in the journal Health Affairs, found that lawsuits...
HEALTH SERVICES
krwg.org

Governor Signs Medical Malpractice Reform Revision

Revisions to New Mexico’s Medical Malpractice Act will take effect at the start of the new year—including the recently signed House Bill 11, which will help independent health care providers secure insurance coverage. Through the passage of House Bill 75 during the 2021 legislative session, the state expanded...
HEALTH
WKRC

Proposed bill would make unvaccinated pay out-of-pocket costs if hospitalized with COVID

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WKRC) - In Illinois, if you're not vaccinated against COVID-19 and contract it, you could be paying more for treatment if a proposed bill passes. Democratic Illinois state Rep. Jonathan Carroll filed the bill Monday. It would amend the state's insurance code so that anyone who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and does not would have to pay out-of-pocket for health care expenses if they catch the virus. That would also include hospital bills.
PUBLIC HEALTH

