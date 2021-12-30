ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Remembering those lost to COVID-19 in 2021

wvxu.org
 4 days ago

We remember some of the people who lost their lives...

www.wvxu.org

wvxu.org

Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Helen Branswell, senior writer for STAT News, about her piece, “10 Lessons I’ve Learned From The COVID-19 Pandemic.“. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
wvxu.org

COVID-19, climate change, democracy on the edge: A global reflection on 2021

When there was so much news in 2021 to follow just in the U.S., understanding global trends can seem daunting. Host Scott Tong breaks down the year in international stories with Christiane Amanpour, award-winning journalist and host on CNN and PBS. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021...
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
HipHopDX.com

California Doctor Claims Eazy-E Gave HIV/AIDS To 2 Women He Treated: 'They Got Infected From Him'

The death of gangsta rap pioneer Eazy-E was the subject of his daughter Ebie’s 2021 documentary The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E. The film aimed to find an answer to the looming question: how did Eazy-E actually die? Over the years, conspiracy theorists have suggested he was injected with HIV/AIDS, didn’t have the disease at all or was killed in some other nefarious way.
mtpr.org

Remembering some of those we lost in 2021, from literary legends to everyday heroes

It started with an insurrection and ended with a new coronavirus variant spreading like wildfire. In between was a year of tremendous loss. From titans of arts, politics, sports and science to lesser-known people whose lives made an impact, too, here is a roundup of NPR coverage of some of the deaths of people who helped shape our world, in ways both great and small.
wvxu.org

A new, more decentralized way of work

For the full story, click here. The way we work has been upended by the pandemic. Some have found a new, more decentralized way of working called a DAO. WBUR’S Yasmin Amer explains how it works. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
wvxu.org

Alaska student finds inspiration in an ancient text

High school junior Tracen Wassily of Dillingham, Alaska, was recently given an English assignment: write something new about the world’s oldest known epic poem. So he decided to rap about the 4,000-year-old text. Izzy Ross of KDLG reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
wvxu.org

A year in politics overshadowed by Jan. 6

NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the year in politics. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
wvxu.org

The state of global journalism today and beyond

The Nobel Committee awarded its prize this fall to working journalists for the first time since 1935. Maria Ressa, founder of online news platform The Rappler, is facing trumped-up charges from the Philippines government that could lead to 100 years in jail. But to help others in similar situations, she’s...
wvxu.org

Conservator unearths 1887 cornerstone box from toppled Confederate monument

Virginia conservators opened a copper box from 1887 found this week in the pedestal of a monument to Confederate general Robert E. Lee. We discuss its significance with Katherine Ridgway, who sliced it open. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
wvxu.org

Omicron is declining in South Africa. Here's what to expect in the United States

The omicron-fueled surge of coronavirus cases in the United States continues unabated. The daily average is now more than 405,000 cases, and hospitalization rates are up 35% in just two weeks. But across the world in South Africa, the opposite is happening. A month after omicron was first identified, cases...

