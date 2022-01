SAGINAW, MI — A teenager is hospitalized after being shot during a New Year’s Eve robbery of the Saginaw business she works at. Just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, police responded to a robbery at the Family Dollar at 3417 E. Genesee Ave. near Hess Street on Saginaw’s East Side. They arrived to find the store’s 18-year-old female clerk suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police have not released the clerk’s name, but family and friends have confirmed her name as Ariana Flynn.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO