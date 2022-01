It’s Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton to start up the week as English Premier League play continues to roll on into 2022. Manchester is 4-0 after the hiring of Ralf Rangnick and will look to keep the momentum going heading into the new year. Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. have some work to do, as Manchester United currently sits back in seventh place with a record of 9-4-5. On the other side, Wolverhampton has worked its way up into the upper half of the EPL table and is looking to get back into action after its last two matches were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Monday’s match will air on TV via USA Network after NBC made the move to shut down NBC Sports Network. Fans that don’t have cable can watch the match streaming via fuboTV, which has a free trial.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO