Public Health

Number of Covid patients in hospital in England at highest level since February

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
The number of patients in hospital with coronavirus in England has climbed to its highest level since February, new figures show.

The latest data from NHS England shows there were 11,452 people in hospital in England with Covid-19 as of 8am on Thursday, up 61% from a week earlier and the highest number since February 26.

The London region had the highest number of beds occupied by confirmed Covid patients, at 3,477, up 66% week-on-week and the highest number since February 16.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

During the second wave of coronavirus the number of Covid patients in hospital peaked in both England and London on January 18, at 34,336 and 7,917 respectively.

The data, published on Thursday, also showed there were 2,082 Covid-19 hospital admissions in England on Tuesday.

This is up 90% week-on-week and is the highest number since February 3.

It is also more than half the peak of 4,134 coronavirus hospital admissions reported on January 12 during the second wave of coronavirus.

In London, 456 admissions were reported on December 28, up 49% week-on-week and the highest number since January 28.

Admissions during the second wave peaked in London at 977 on January 6.

The number of Covid-19 admissions includes people admitted to hospital in the previous 24 hours who were known to have Covid-19, plus patients diagnosed in hospital with Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours.

Separate data on hospital admissions suggests that 71% of Covid patients in hospitals in England on December 21 were primarily being treated for the virus.

The remaining 29% were there “with Covid”, suggesting they tested positive on arrival for another ailment or tested positive during their stay.

More up-to-date figures are expected from NHS England on Friday.

Related
Anxiety levels ‘highest since January 2021’ – ONS

Anxiety in the run-up to Christmas has reached its highest level since the January lockdown, provisional figures suggest. Some 38% of adults are experiencing high levels of anxiety, according to an Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey between December 15 and 19. This is the highest proportion since January 13-17,...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Nhs England#Uk
The Independent

Covid: England and Scotland record further 157,758 cases as pressure grows on NHS

The UK has reported a further 157,758 Covid cases in the past 24 hour period, government figures show as Omicron sweeps through the country.Some 137,541 of those infections were logged in England and 20,217 in Scotland, a new record high. No data was available for Wales or Northern Ireland.The latest official figures come after Boris Johnson ruled out further restrictions, saying England would continue with plan B rules despite growing pressure on the NHS.Speaking on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the prime minister accepted that hospitals would come under "considerable" pressure in the coming days.But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS boss warns new rules may be needed to take pressure off ‘flat-out’ staff

A health boss has warned the “next few days are crucial” in the fight to reduce the impact of the Omicron variant, and said the Government “must be ready to introduce new restrictions at pace if they’re needed”.Chris Hopson the chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents health trusts, said staff were working “flat out” and that the NHS was under “arguably more pressure” compared with this time last year.It came after Sajid Javid the Health Secretary, warned restrictions on freedom “must be an absolute last resort”.Figures showed that hospital admissions in England have risen to their highest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
The Independent

‘State of crisis’: Hospitals declare critical incidents as PM warns pressure to last for weeks

The NHS is in “state of crisis”, leaders have warned as hospitals across the country declared critical incidents and prime minister Boris Johnson admitted pressures will last for “weeks”.Hospitals and ambulance services across the UK have moved up to their highest alert levels as they grapple with “unprecedented pressure,” with Covid driving staffing shortages at the same time as rising admissions.England and Scotland recorded a combined 157,758 new cases of Covid and the number of patients in hospitals across England with the disease reached 13,151 – up from 12,615 on New Year’s Day. No new data for Wales...
WORLD
NHS medics call for osteoporosis drug to be recommended in England and Wales

More than 100 experts have called for the first new osteoporosis drug in decades to be recommended for use in England and Wales In a joint letter published in the Sunday Times NHS clinicians called on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) to repeal its decision not to recommend Romosozumab for people suffering with a severe form of the disease.Romosozumab has already been approved for use in Scotland, Northern Ireland and much of Europe.The drug induces new bone formation and reduces the risk of fracture in patients suffering with osteoporosis, which disproportionately affects women.In the letter,...
Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
Hospitals ban patient visits to stem rising Covid infections

More than a dozen hospitals across the country have temporarily banned visits in efforts to protect patients and staff amid rising Covid infections.Patients in London Yorkshire and Essex are among those who will no longer be able to receive visitors as growing numbers of people are bringing cases on to wards.Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust in London, which oversees University Hospital Lewisham and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich, said the decision had been “extremely difficult” to make.Exemptions apply, including for end-of-life care, women giving birth and children being visited by their parents.The trust said the restrictions, which came...
Parts of the NHS are in a ‘state of crisis’, warns chief

Many parts of the health service are “in a state of crisis”, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation has warned. Matthew Taylor said that “in many parts of the health service, we are currently in a state of crisis” and that in the face of staff absence and high demand levels, some hospitals were having to declare “a critical incident”.
In late November, I got a suspected case of Delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of Omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old PhD student in Dublin whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
