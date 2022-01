Birth Place: Moon Township, Pennsylvania, United States. College: University of North Carolina; Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Wife/Spouse Name: Ellen Calipari (m. 1986) John Vincent Calipari or popularly known as John Calipari is an American basketball coach. He is best known for being the current head coach of the University of Kentucky basketball team. As a coach, John led the team to win the NCAA Championship in 2012. Besides this, for his significant contribution to the game, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO