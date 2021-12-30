ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Pepper spray used on crowd during brawl at high school basketball tournament at Wake Tech

By Rodney Overton, Kayla Morton
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake Tech Community College security guard used pepper spray on the crowd at the John Wall Holiday Invitational after “an incident in the stands that spilled onto the court” and disrupted a high school basketball game Wednesday night.

A brawl broke out in the stands between fans during Farmville Central and Life Christian Academy (Kissimmee, Florida) and spilled onto the court during play, John Wall Holiday Invitational Media Director Bryan Hanks confirmed Thursday.

Video showed that a group of up to 10 people were involved in a fight in a corner of the basketball court. But that fight quickly spread and became a free-for-all with several skirmishes seen in different areas of the court, according to video from the incident.

Raleigh police confirmed later Thursday that pepper spray was used by an on-site security guard to subdue various fights and officials began clearing the gymnasium during the 49th annual event.

In one brawl, a young man appeared to have another in a headlock, video showed. A chair was also seen sliding across part of the basketball court after someone appeared to throw it at people in one fight.

Video also showed one man involved in a brawl with his shirt partially torn off. Another man who appeared injured was brought to his knees and put his head in his hands after one fight, according to video. It’s unclear if there were serious injuries.

Officials said the pepper spray was likely used due because of the small amount of tournament security on-hand after it became short-staffed due to others responding to a fight in a previous game that evening.

The clearing of the gymnasium caused the remaining games and times to be rescheduled with matchups beginning as early as 9 a.m. on Friday

There have been no charges filed at this time.

