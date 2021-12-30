ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

How high did Champaign junior tennis player Sohum Gurrapu rank in Boys’ 12 singles bracket by November?

By Chambana Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChampaign tennis player Sohum Gurrapu won 584 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by November....

How did Aryan Sachdev from Champaign place in Boys’ 14 USTA standings in the week ending Dec. 25?

Champaign tennis player Aryan Sachdev is ranked 1,754th in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 402 total points, split between 402 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
