Wausau man wins $1.1 million in fantasy football

By Associated Press
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — A Wausau man has won $1.1 million playing fantasy football.

The Wausau Daily Herald reported Wednesday that 45-year-old ginseng farmer Will Hsu won the money in a game hosted by website Draft Kings.

The Green Bay Packers’ 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 19 helped him beat out 180,000 competitors.

Hsu says the win was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill and he plans to donate about a quarter of the money to charity, including the University of Wisconsin, the Wausau church his family attends and the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

He also plans to take his family to a warm vacation spot and pay off his wife’s car.

