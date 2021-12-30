N.J. teen shot on Christmas night dies 4 days later
By Jeff Goldman
NJ.com
4 days ago
An 18-year-old man who was shot on Christmas night in Newark died in a local hospital Wednesday, authorities said. Nazier Taylor was shot on Columbia Avenue and later dropped off at East Orange General...
A New Jersey man has been charged with child endangerment after the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter, authorities in Essex County announced Monday. Responding to a call, police found Laniyah Bloodworth unresponsive in her home on Wallace Street in Orange on Dec. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Orange Police Director Todd Warren said in a press release. The girl, who authorities said had “unexplained bruising” on her body, was transported to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
A Camden man was arrested Sunday and charged in the Dec. 16 fatal stabbing of 47-year-old Michael Lane, authorities said. Ruben Espinoza, 52, of Camden was arrested in the city Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabe Rodriquez.
A ShopRite employee was charged with stabbing a colleague multiple times during an attack at the Clark store where they worked, police said Monday. Melissa Prince, 57, of Edison faces attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Clark police. Officers rushed to the Central Avenue store around 3:45...
A 54-year-old woman has died as a result of serious injuries caused in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday morning, Jan. 2, at on Spring Street, in Elizabeth, city officials say. Elizabeth City Public Information Officer Ruby Contreras said the car accident was caused by one of the vehicles failing...
Authorities on Monday identified the 77-year-old Edison resident found dead last week in a fire at his home. Emergency crews discovered Dorbin Armstrong inside the Plainfield Avenue home after they were called to a fire around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. He was unresponsive and pronounced deceased at the scene.
On a gray and rainy New Years’ day, the family of Carl Dorsey, the People’s Organization for Progress (POP), Newark Communities for Accountable Policing, and friends and family of the Rodwell Spivey brothers marched and gave speeches demanding further investigation into the police killing of Carl Dorsey. Dorsey...
A tow truck driver was killed early Monday in a crash with tractor-trailer on Route 1 in North Brunswick, authorities said. Edward Smith Jr. was attempting to make a left turn from Adams Lane onto Route 1 north when an oncoming tractor-trailer slammed into the tow truck, according to North Brunswick police.
Darnell Richardson was officially appointed Morristown chief of police on Dec. 13, dropping “acting” from his title. The appointment makes Richardson the first African-American police chief in the town’s history. At the Morristown Reorganization Meeting held on Jan. 1, the town celebrated Richardson’s ceremonial swearing in.
A Walmart Supercenter store in Somerset County closed temporarily on Sunday for cleaning due to COVID-19 concerns, making it the third in the chain that has closed for cleaning in the past week. The Walmart at 100 North Main Street in Manville remained closed on Monday but is expected to...
Some tenants of an apartment building in Jersey City’s West Side neighborhood spent Christmas in a hotel this year, but not because they were traveling. They’ve been without heat because of a broken boiler and a dispute with their landlord. Tenants of the eight-unit building at 96 Duncan...
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.
Comments / 16