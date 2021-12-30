N.J. teen shot on Christmas night dies 4 days later

A New Jersey man has been charged with child endangerment after the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter, authorities in Essex County announced Monday. Responding to a call, police found Laniyah Bloodworth unresponsive in her home on Wallace Street in Orange on Dec. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Orange Police Director Todd Warren said in a press release. The girl, who authorities said had “unexplained bruising” on her body, was transported to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

