Newark, NJ

N.J. teen shot on Christmas night dies 4 days later

By Jeff Goldman
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
An 18-year-old man who was shot on Christmas night in Newark died in a local hospital Wednesday, authorities said. Nazier Taylor was shot on Columbia Avenue and later dropped off at East Orange General...

Newark, NJ
Essex County, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

