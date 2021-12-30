ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California ordered to pay $80K fee sanction in drug antitrust MDL

By Mike Scarcella
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccXd0_0dZEWOvN00
REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

(Reuters) - A Pennsylvania federal judge ordered California on Wednesday to pay nearly $80,000 in legal fees to Par Pharmaceutical Inc for failing to comply with discovery obligations in multidistrict litigation alleging a broad price-fixing conspiracy for generic drugs.

In her court order, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe in Philadelphia called the attorneys' fee award, sought by Par's lawyers at Williams & Connolly, an "appropriate discovery sanction" for California's "continued intransigence" in not abiding by obligations to turn over information. Rufe declined to block California from presenting evidence in the litigation, which Par had sought.

Williams & Connolly associate Brian Gilmore in Washington, D.C., a lawyer for Endo International subsidiary Par, had urged the court on Dec. 1 to award about $104,000 in legal fees as a penalty against the California Attorney General's Office. He said the fee request applied a 10% discount to his standard $850 hourly billing rate.

Fee sanctions against state and federal governments for alleged discovery violations are rare. The court-appointed special master who recommended a sanction said earlier this year "some strong and clear action was needed in order to resolve this dispute."

A lawyer for California, Michael Battaglia, deputy attorney general, did not immediately respond on Thursday to a request for comment. Gilmore also did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

California is a member of a multistate coalition in the MDL, which involves allegations that defendant pharmaceutical companies participated in a scheme to fix and maintain prices for certain drugs. Defendant companies have denied wrongdoing.

The U.S. Justice Department separately is conducting an ongoing criminal investigation of price-fixing claims in the generic pharmaceutical industry.

The MDL special master, David Marion of Philadelphia's White and Williams, said in a report in March that California had "consistently used various means to delay progress in its dealings with defendants."

Lawyers for California disputed in court filings that the state was "hiding" any evidence from the defendants. "California had a good-faith belief that it had satisfied its obligations in responding to defendants' requests," Battaglia told the court in April.

Rufe said in an order last month that although she "fully appreciates the special master's frustration with California's lax approach to discovery," she refused to approve the recommendation to bar the state from presenting certain evidence. She said the defendants had not shown "incurable prejudice."

The case is In re Generic Pharmaceutical Pricing Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, MDL No. 2724.

For California: Michael Battaglia of the state attorney general's office

For Par: Sarah Kirkpatrick and Brian Gilmore of Williams & Connolly

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

LAW
Reuters

Reuters

