Biden administration asks Supreme Court to hear 'Remain in Mexico' case

By Molly Nagle
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

The Biden administration on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to hear arguments on ending the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy.

The program -- formally called the Migrant Protection Protocol -- bars asylum seekers from entering the U.S. while immigration courts review their claims. Biden campaigned against the policy, but his administration has hit several legal roadblocks trying to do away with it. Humanitarian organizations have documented high rates of murder, kidnapping and extortion on top of squalid conditions facing those subjected to "Remain in Mexico."

The program was suspended at the start of the Biden administration, but in August, a federal judge in Texas ordered the administration to resume the protocols after finding the policy change "arbitrary and capricious."

The Biden administration appealed the ruling, but the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals this month upheld the ruling.

Immigrant men are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border, Dec. 7, 2021, in Yuma, Arizona.

"DHS failed to reasonably consider its own factual findings regarding the benefits of MPP," the court wrote.

"DHS lacks the resources to detain every alien seeking admission to the United States. That means DHS can't detain everyone [it] says it "shall" detain. So it's left with a class of people: aliens it apprehended at the border but whom it lacks the capacity to detain," they continued.

The Biden administration has acknowledged "Remain in Mexico" likely deterred migrants from coming to the U.S., a concession to Republicans who have cited the temporary repeal of the policy as the driving force behind the record number of arrests at the border. But officials argue the humanitarian consequences outweigh any potential benefits.

In its filing Wednesday, the Biden administration asked for an expedited briefing to allow for arguments in the case in the court's April sitting.

ABC News' Quinn Owen and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

Carolyn Post
4d ago

Close our borders. One year no one be let in. All who come across illegally to be turned around and never be eligible for citizenship. All illegals should be sent back to their origins of their country to stay in Mexico would be up to the Mexican government but they should not be allowed to cross our borders into the USA.

Rokibass
4d ago

1st off if we believe that were in the midst of a pandemic, close the border. 2nd if they're seeking asylum your suppose to enter a bordering country not 2 or 3 countries away. He'll the Biden regime wouldn't let Cubans enter and they're a stones throw away. All I have to say is I didn't vote for this regime.#FJB

golden
4d ago

close the borders all of them in the name of covid.... this is supposed to be a health crisis so close all borders now to protect us citizens

MSNBC

Is 2022 the year Trump is charged with a crime?

At a mid-December committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, brought former President Donald Trump’s potential criminal culpability for the Jan. 6 attack into full focus. Referring to Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, she said: “Mr. Meadows’ own testimony will bear on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’ official proceeding to count electoral votes?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

ABC News

