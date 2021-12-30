ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old arrested, charged with DWI following overnight wreck

By Joshua Hoggard
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A 17-year-old is facing charges of driving while intoxicated after a pin-in accident early Thursday morning on Old Iowa Park Road.

Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Charlie Eipper said a 17-year-old male driving a pick-up truck collided with a 2008 Kia at the intersection of Covington Road and Old Iowa Park Road around 3 a.m. Thursday, December 30.

RELATED: Alcohol possible cause of overnight wreck that hospitalized two, police say

Sgt. Eipper identified the suspect as 17-year-old Hunter Williams.

Sgt. Eipper said Williams left the scene on foot, but was later found by officers.

Williams reportedly failed a field sobriety test at the scene and was taken into custody.

The people in the Kia were pinned into the car and later taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams’ bond is not set at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

