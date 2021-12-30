ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville: Man wanted for burglary of several vehicles

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpdNU_0dZEVVp100

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man wanted for burglary of several motor vehicles.

The man is considered a person of interesting in several burglaries of motor vehicles that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 28, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

CCSO arrest man wanted in Cameron Park murder investigation

Surveillance video shows the man breaking into a vehicle, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477). All calls remain anonymous.

DA seeking death penalty for man accused of killing three women in SPI

Information provided could lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
ValleyCentral

On-Camera: Person of Interest in Burglary of Motor Vehicle

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the identity of a man in connection with several burglaries of motor vehicles. Police said the burglaries occurred on Dec. 6 and 24. The man, said police, was captured on surveillance video walking into a store after he committed the burglary. When he left the store […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Husband, wife discovered dead on ranch, investigation underway

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating the death of three individuals discovered charred Saturday afternoon. At approximately 1:50 p.m. Starr County Sheriffs Deputies responded to a possible explosion on FM 1017, according to a press release from the SCSO. Upon arrival officers discovered three bodies charred next to […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Police respond to emergency call, find man shot

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sherriff’s Office is currently investigating an incident that started with an emergency call to authorities. Officials received a call from an individual that said a man was trying to break into his home, a release by the Sherrif’s Office said. Authorities say that when they arrived they saw […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested for shooting rifle during New Year celebration

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after shooting a rifle during a New Years’ celebration. The Brownsville Police Department New Years Detail was out on patrol looking for individuals who were using firearms and shooting into the air to ring in the new year when they came across Jesus […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Cameron Park, TX
Local
Texas Cars
ValleyCentral

CCSO arrest man wanted in Cameron Park murder investigation

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted for in the investigation of a murder that took place in November. According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, Kevin Robert Broussard was arrested on December 29 at the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge for murder. He has been booked […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Shots fired at Border Patrol during migrant arrest

FRONTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are currently investigating an incident that involved shots being fired at Border Patrol agents. Early Saturday morning, Border Patrol agents were apprehending a migrant near the Rio Grande when shots were fired at them from Mexico, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement. Authorities said, no one […]
PHARR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor Vehicles#Crime Stoppers#Brownsville Pd#Ccso#Spi Information#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Officials respond to fire at old Harlingen hotel overnight

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCenral) — Harlingen firefighters responded to the scene of an old hotel on fire early Friday morning. According to officials, the fire started around 2 a.m. at the old Best Western and Event Center. The fire was put out around 5:30 a.m. Officials said that the fire only affected the southside of the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Two bodies with gunshot wounds found in Cameron County, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating two bodies discovered bound and shot on the side of the road in South Brownsville. At approximately 1:30 p.m. authorities received a call of two individuals believed to be asleep on the side of the road. Upon arrival, investigators discovered two men with multiple gunshot wounds, according to […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ValleyCentral

Pharr FD responds to fire at local business, public asked to avoid area

Update: This story will be updated with new information. PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple City of Pharr agencies responded to a fire at a local business Saturday afternoon. At approximately 11:30 am the City of Pharr Fire Department, Police Department, and Pharr EMS responded to a major fire at Matt’s Cash and Carry, according to […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

First confirmed case of Omicron reported in Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Cameron County Public Health confirmed through a press release that a case of the Omicron variant has been reported in the county. A 29-year-old female in Brownsville tested positive for the Omicron Variant, according to the press release. The released added that the individual was fully vaccinated but had not received […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Power outages reported in Hidalgo, Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong winds have caused many power outages across the Rio Grande Valley Sunday morning. American Electric Power Cameron County: Over 2,000 cases have been reported throughout the lower valley, spreading from Port Isabel to La Feria. AEP released a statement on their social media page, stating that “crews are working to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

City offical speaks on COVID-19 status in Hidalgo County

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez has released a statement on the status of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. Cortez released the statement in response to inquires about any actions being considered with regard to COVID-19, according to a press release. The Hidalgo County Judge reassured the public that COVID-19 remains a priority within […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville police searching for missing man

BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for a 68-year-old man last seen in Brownsville. According to a post, Pedro Macias Del Toro, 68, was last seen on Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. at his residence on Apollo Circle in Brownsville. Del Toro is described as 5’7″, 150 pounds, with long curly ashy hair, and an […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Teen charged in Garland killing is loose, dangerous

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Dallas-area police have charged a 14-year-old with capital murder in a triple killing at a gas station, and are warning that the boy is at large, armed and dangerous. Detectives in Garland are seeking Abel Elias Acosta, and said Wednesday that they have evidence showing he was the gunman who left […]
GARLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy