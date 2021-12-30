Brownsville: Man wanted for burglary of several vehicles

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man wanted for burglary of several motor vehicles.

The man is considered a person of interesting in several burglaries of motor vehicles that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 28, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

Surveillance video shows the man breaking into a vehicle, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477). All calls remain anonymous.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.