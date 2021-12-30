ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Police: 2nd man dies after being shot in car at red light

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a second man shot while inside a car stopped at a red light early Wednesday has died.

Police on Thursday identified the victim who died at the scene as 27-year-old Everado Sandoval and said the other victim who died later of his injuries was 21-year-old Jorge Granados.

According to police, at least one person in a second vehicle fired into the victims. A third person inside the victims’ car wasn’t injured.

The shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. in the area of North 19th Avenue and West Camelback Road.

Police made no immediate arrest and have said they’d like to hear from anybody with information on the incident.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Robber kills 16-year-old in Burger King drive-through

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 16-year-old Milwaukee Burger King worker is dead after someone apparently shot her through the drive-thru window. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Niesha Harris-Brazell was shot about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police released surveillance footage Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

705K+
Followers
369K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy