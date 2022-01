West New York Town Hall is closed to the public, but services are still available. Image via Google Maps. With the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the town of West New York is urging residents to refrain from any unnecessary public interactions. Keeping that in mind, public access to Town Hall has been restricted until further notice, the town posted on its website at westnewyorknj.org.

WEST NEW YORK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO