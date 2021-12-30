ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Disney Ever Make A Series Starring Oswald The Rabbit? Animator Matt Danner Says It's Possible

By Phil Hall
 4 days ago
Plans by the Walt Disney Co. (NYS: DIS) to create a new series starring Oswald the Rabbit, the animated character that Walt Disney created but was forced to give up, have been put on indefinite hold, although an animator connected to the project insisted the production could eventually get the...

ComicBook

A New Disney Animated Movie Hits Disney+ Today

A new Disney animated movie arrives on Disney+ today, Christmas Eve – and it is Ecanto! This Walt Disney Animation 2021 release came out in theaters during the Thanksgiving holdiay, but it's still arguable whether audiences turned out like they would have before the COVID-19 pandemic (which had its Delta variant surge during late November.) Encanto still made $180 million worldwide (low for a Disney animated movie, best opening weekend for an animated movie in the post-pandemic era), but it definitely has room to grow an audience. The Christmas holiday is a perfect time to get that process started.
disneydining.com

‘Kim Possible’ Creators to Receive Writer’s Guild Animation Award

Kim Possible first aired in 2002 and told the story of its title character, Kim Possible — a teenage girl who fought crime on a daily basis, while also dealing with the everyday issues that come with being a teenager. Kim was aided by her friend Ron, his naked mole-rat Rufus, and Wade, a ten-year-old computer genius. Kim Possible was Disney Channel’s second animated series, and the first produced exclusively by Walt Disney Television Animation.
ComicBook

Disney's Former CEO Bob Iger Says Pixar Is the Best Acquisition He Ever Made

When Bob Iger was made the CEO of The Walt Disney Company in 2005 it was in a weird place as an entertainment monolith but after some key decisions under his leadership they would become an unstoppable juggernaut that we know now. Under Iger's tenure Disney would fully acquire not only Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm for roughly $4 billion each, he was the man that spearheaded the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney. None of that would have been possible however had he not made a gamble just a few months into starting his job as CEO after he made the aquisition of Pixar animation studios.
allears.net

Is This Disney’s WEIRDEST Giveaway…EVER!?

If you’re not familiar, D23 has been hosting a daily giveaway since December 1st, giving away everything from Disney BoxLunch prize packs, to $800 worth of Disney crafting materials, to Disney movie bundles, and more. And, now there’s a new chance to enter today!. Standing 16.5” tall, this...
CinemaBlend

Is Disney World's New Star Wars Hotel In Trouble? Why People Say They're Cancelling

Disney World is about to embark on a flagship journey to a galaxy far, far away. The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser experience will be a one-of-a-kind two-night experience for fans and their families. The new experience was so hotly anticipated that reservations sold out well in advance, but shortly before the new hotel’s March 2022 opening, some curious trends have been happening. In fact, it looks like some people have even reportedly been cancelling, and there are seemingly reasons why.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Cast Fans as Extras in Disney+ Series

For more than 40 years, the galaxy far, far away has been earning countless passionate fans thanks to all manner of stories being told in the franchise, with stars of various Star Wars projects being self-professed fans themselves, but to help expand the ensemble of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series enlisted the help of devout fanatics to portray extras. Not only was this an opportunity to give back to the community, but it also served a practical purpose, as reaching out to droid-builders meant the series could easily incorporate impressive props that conveyed an authenticity and diversity for the galaxy's mechanical creations.
attractionsmagazine.com

New baby rhino born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World has announced the successful birth of a white rhino last month at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. the world's first Lego Ferrari Build and Race interactive attraction is coming to Legoland California Resort in spring of 2022. Featuring a life-size Ferrari F40 model developed by the Lego Group, Build and Race puts guests in the driver's seat as they make their way through the garage to the racetrack using their creativity and imagination to build, test and race their own Lego Ferrari.
First Showing

Official Trailer for Disney Animation's 'Far From the Tree' Short Film

Disney Animation has unveiled a trailer for the short film Far From the Tree, which will be available for streaming on Disney+ later this week. You might've already seen this short if you went to see Encanto in the cinema, as it played in front of showings of that Disney Animation movie when it opened last month. In Far From the Tree, curiosity gets the better of a young raccoon whose frustrated parent attempts to keep them both safe. They will learn that while there is reason to be fearful, as danger lurks around every corner, it is still possible to live with an open heart. There's no voice cast, as this one doesn't have any voices anyway, just a couple of cute raccoons that go on an adventure around the Pacific Northwest. It's made by Natalie Nourigat, who also made Exchange Student in Disney's "Short Circuit" series. Meet the two raccoons below.
thestreamable.com

Marvel’s Disney+ Series Were Most Pirated Shows in 2021

2021 was a successful year for Disney+, with five major series from Marvel Studios being released exclusively on the streaming service. This includes “WandaVision”, “Loki”, “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier”, “What If?” and “Hawkeye”, which had millions of Disney+ subscribers around the world tuning in.
wdwinfo.com

Saying Goodbye to Disney’s Magical Express

We’ve known for eleven months that this time was coming, but the retirement of the Disney’s Magical Express service is still a tough pill to swallow. And while I might feel somewhat silly writing about the end of a form of transportation, as someone who had the opportunity to begin vacations with a ride on Magical Express, I know that those blue and white buses are much more than transportation. Let me explain.
ComicBook

Percy Jackson Star Addresses if She Will Return for Disney+ Series

After years of anticipation from fans, the world of Percy Jackson is headed into live-action once again, with a live-action series that is set to debut on Disney+. This comes after two previous films attempted to adapt the franchise — 2010's Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and 2013's Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. While those installments were met with a bit of a mixed response, their cast members were largely embraced by fans, including Alexandra Daddario, who portrayed Annabeth Chase in both films. There's been a lot of curiosity about whether or not some of the film's cast could cameo as other characters in the Disney+ series — but in a recent interview with WrapWomen's UnWrapped podcast (via Yahoo!), Daddario shot down the possibility.
Inside the Magic

Disney CUTS Oswald The Rabbit Series After First Episode Hits Production

Oswald The Lucky Rabbit may be the most infamous Walt Disney character of all. Oswald was originally created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks for Universal Pictures in 1927. He would be used in an animated feature, but ultimately Disney and Iwerks abandoned the project and eventually created Mickey Mouse as Oswald’s replacement.
FanSided

Marvel’s Avengers adds Hawkeye Outfit inspired by Disney+ series

Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers offers its own take on Earth’s Mightiest, but the outfits they wear are sometimes inspired by the comic books and even Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. The latest arrival is a new Hawkeye Outfit inspired by the recent Disney+ series. The series finale for...
