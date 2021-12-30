ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia officials urge people with mild COVID to avoid ER

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State health officials and hospital leaders in Virginia are urging people who have mild coronavirus symptoms to avoid unnecessary trips to emergency rooms.

Thursday’s request by the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is being made at a time when the state is entering its fifth coronavirus surge since the pandemic began.

State health officials say they’ve documented more than 50,000 new infections since Friday. At the same time, daily COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 922 on Dec. 1 to 2,100 on Thursday. That’s a 128% increase.

Health officials said hospitals are already feeling the strain of the latest surge. And a hospital visit isn’t the appropriate place to go for someone who has contracted the coronavirus and has mild or moderate symptoms, the officials said. Most people can recover at home or reach out to their primary care doctor.

The Health Department added that the peak of the current surge may not arrive until several weeks after the holiday season ends. That means the surge’s impact on the health care system is likely yet to be fully felt.

Later Thursday, an advocacy group that represents emergency physicians sounded a more dire alarm, issuing a statement calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to declare a state of emergency and calling on the Health Department to open more testing sites.

The Virginia College of Emergency Physicians said in a statement that the state’s emergency medicine system “is under threat of collapse” because of excessive patient volume.

“A significant contributor to overwhelming emergency department volumes is the lack of access to COVID-19 testing and care at other sites such as primary care offices and urgent care clinics,” the statement said.

The group said a state of emergency would offer hospitals greater flexibility to respond and enact protocols to more efficiently evaluate or treat patients.

Grant Neely, a spokesman for Northam, said the administration was reviewing the request, which had just arrived Thursday afternoon.

A day earlier, the governor issued a statement saying the record-setting number of new COVID-19 cases was a cause for concern, but not panic. He reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated to reduce both the likelihood of severe illness and the strain on the health care system.

