By Jonathan Oh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re going to be dealing with some rain and storms across the...

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
OutThere Colorado

FORECAST: 24-plus inches, 75 MPH gusts possible during incoming Colorado storm

More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
KOMU

Forecast: While warmer today, another snow chance Thursday morning

ANOTHER SNOW CHANCE - THURSDAY MORNING. Our Storm Mode index is at a 2 on a zero to five scale. We do think travel issues are possible with accumulating snow in the forecast for the area. in addition, there will also be breezy winds creating hazardous wind chills below zero degrees for the entire day.
Forecast: 30s again today before colder temps, possible snow

Expect temps in the 30s again today before another dip into the frigid. The high today is around 39, according to the National Weather Service. An artic front will “bully through the area on Tuesday evening” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. The low tonight is around 7, with wind up to 29 mph.
KLFY.com

Tuesday's Forecast...

Another cold morning in Acadiana but winds are light. Patchy frost is possible too. Milder weather makes a comeback today as skies turn sunny for the afternoon.
WMAZ

Courteney's Forecast

Chilly weather sticks around this week thanks to our front over the weekend and another on the way Thursday night. We have a brief warm up to end the weekend.
KHON2

Light winds, rain coverage trending downward through mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will prevail through the first work week of the New Year, allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas. Shower coverage and intensity will trend downward through mid-week, with showers developing over interior and mauka areas during the day and near the south and southeast facing […]
HONOLULU, HI
WJCL

Chilly today but milder weather back in the forecast by Wednesday

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The strong low pressure-system that brought the rain and wind yesterday has moved well north of the area. There will be lots of sunshine through the early afternoon then areas of clouds with clouds rolling in off the Atlantic. Highs are going to be chilly with most areas in the mid to upper-50s.
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL

