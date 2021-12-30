ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather whiplash to mark first days of 2022 in Northeast

By Renee Duff,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 4 days ago

Residents of the Northeast are in for a reality check shortly after the ball drops on a mild New Year's Eve. AccuWeather forecasters expect a soaking storm to arrive New Year's Day and unleash a dramatic temperature swing in its wake.

Old Man Winter has been rather kind to the region so far this season due to a lack of Arctic air intrusions and major snowstorms. Similar to a vast majority of the eastern two-thirds of the nation, above-normal warmth has dominated the final month of 2021 and has resulted in widespread snow droughts.

Temperatures have averaged 3-7 degrees above normal across the region this month, and cities such as New York City, Boston and Pittsburgh have received only 4-5 percent of their normal December snowfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNs2g_0dZEUr0g00

It's only fitting that the mild weather will carry right through New Year's Eve celebrations.

A passing shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out during the evening hours in New York City and Boston on New Year's Eve, but any heavy rain from a storm approaching from the west is expected to hold off until well after midnight, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Midnight temperatures are expected to be around 50 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 44 in Boston, with similar temperate conditions expected elsewhere across the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wu4RO_0dZEUr0g00

Steady, soaking rain is forecast to spread over the central Appalachians through much of the Northeast on Saturday and Saturday night. The same storm poised to bury areas from the southern Rockies to the Great Lakes and southeastern Canada with heavy snow during the first days of 2022 will be responsible for the rainy weather farther east.

"Those hitting the roads on New Year's Day may encounter travel delays due to pockets of heavy rain, patchy fog and wet roads," Sosnowski said. This includes areas such as Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLDzF_0dZEUr0g00

In portions of northern and western New York and New England, enough of a chill may linger in the air prior to and during the storm for a period of snow or an icy mix to create slippery road conditions Saturday night into early Sunday.

A much broader area may be at risk for icy spots to develop as the storm begins its departure and colder air rushes in behind it, leading to a sudden freeze-up in some areas. Temperatures can plunge 20-25 degrees from Sunday to Monday across much of the East, with some areas nearing a 30-degree dip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgXzw_0dZEUr0g00

Temperatures on Sunday in Washington, D.C.,

and Philadelphia may approach levels that haven't been reached on Jan. 2 since 1876, when record high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s were set. But by early Monday morning, the mercury is projected to plummet into the lower 30s in all three cities.

The greatest risk for a rapid freeze-up to occur may be from portions of the upper Ohio Valley through the central and southern Appalachians from Sunday into Sunday night. There is the potential for a freeze-up to extend farther northeastward along the Interstate 95 corridor, but forecasters point toward a quicker departure of precipitation and gusty winds as being limiting factors for widespread icy spots to develop on untreated surfaces, despite a rapid temperature drop.

Motorists and pedestrians will still want to be cautious whenever they encounter what appears to be a wet patch on Sunday night or early Monday morning, as it could actually be a layer of ice, forecasters warn.

AccuWeather meteorologists are actively monitoring the potential for a trailing storm to develop and move through the Carolinas and lower mid-Atlantic on Sunday and Sunday night.

"If this storm develops, then there is a chance that cold air will catch up to the precipitation and produce some snow in the mid-Atlantic," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

At this time, it appears any snow that falls will tend to be light with accumulations generally limited to grassy and non-paved surfaces from southern Virginia to southern Delaware.

As of Thursday afternoon, many details still need to be ironed out in the atmosphere for this scenario to unfold, but one thing is certain -- it's going to get cold. Winter jackets, hats and gloves that likely haven't been used for much of the winter will definitely get some more use in the days to come.

The cold shot will be fleeting, however, as milder weather could return as early as the middle of next week.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Star-Tribune

Severe winter weather grips millions across the eastern US.

More than 14 million people are under winter storm watches and warnings, as a strong winter storm works its way across the eastern US. The federal government in Washington, DC is closed Monday, and weather-related disruptions are being felt across the country. Several schools have canceled classes, and the New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Monday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All four seasons in one day! Storm threat ends, but snowflakes are possible this afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The severe weather threat of the day is now in our rear view mirror, but that doesn’t mean the wild weather is done. Snowflakes will mix in with rain showers as the system pulls away this afternoon. Air temperatures will continue to drop into the 30s during the afternoon, but it won’t be fast enough to get any of the flakes to stick. It will be a nice reminder that we are still very much in the middle of winter, especially after a weekend of record setting warmth with highs in the 70s.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
AccuWeather

Tracking potential for another snowstorm to hit Midwest, Northeast

As parts of the mid-Atlantic were dealing with the first significant snowstorm of the season early this week, AccuWeather meteorologists were busy monitoring the potential for yet another winter storm that may take shape and aim at areas from the Midwest to the Northeast late this week. The next storm brewing has the potential to bring snow to areas that were missed by the early-week storm from the Ohio Valley into the Northeast, and there is a possibility for more snow to reach portions of the Interstate 95 corridor.
ENVIRONMENT
Arizona Daily Sun

Severe winter weather grips millions across the eastern US.

More than 14 million people are under winter storm watches and warnings, as a strong winter storm works its way across the eastern US. The federal government in Washington, DC is closed Monday, and weather-related disruptions are being felt across the country. Several schools have canceled classes, and the New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Monday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Snowstorms#Winter Storm#Arctic Air#Appalachians
Laredo Morning Times

Sneak attack storm bringing heavy snow, severe weather to Eastern U.S.

WASHINGTON - A rapidly-developing and dynamic storm system will bring a slew of meteorological chaos as it lashes the East Coast on Monday, yielding hefty snow totals for some along the Interstate 95 corridor and a dose of severe weather in the Carolinas. Winter storm warnings stretch from Alabama to...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Sneak attack storm bringing heavy snow, severe weather to Eastern U.S.

A rapidly developing and dynamic storm system will bring a slew of meteorological chaos as it lashes the East Coast on Monday, yielding hefty snow totals for some along the Interstate 95 corridor and a dose of severe weather in the Carolinas. Winter storm warnings stretch from Alabama to New...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Over 20 million people under winter storm alerts as snow, rain and cold move across the eastern US

More than 20 million people are under winter storm alerts Monday, as a strong storm system works its way across the eastern US. The federal government in Washington, DC, is closed Monday, and weather-related disruptions are being felt across the country. Many schools have canceled classes, and the hundreds of thousands of customers are without power. The storm caused at least one death, a child struck by a tree that fell on a house.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Mid-Atlantic Winter Storm is Forecast; Snowfall in the Northwest

Over the next couple of days, a cold front, which is now draped around the East coast, will be the focal point for heavy rain, snow, and severe weather throughout the region. Due to the delayed movement of the Southeast section of the front, a line of thunderstorms has developed across areas of the Southeast and Tennessee Valley this morning, allowing for widespread flooding.
WCBD Count on 2

Flight cancellations impact Charleston International Airport as winter weather hits East Coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As cold weather sweeps across the country thousands of American’s are dealing with flight delays and impacts to travel plans after returning home from the holiday’s. Post-holiday travel and severe weather at the start of 2022 caused 84% of flights across the country to cancel from areas like Chicago, Denver and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
AccuWeather

Snowstorm turns deadly, leaves nearly 1M without power

A quick-hitting blast of winter weather left several inches of snow blanketing parts of the Southeast, before spreading into the mid-Atlantic, where it shut down much of the nation’s capital. A dramatic weather pattern change marked the first days of 2022 across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic, replacing the 80-degree...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Snow moves into mid-Atlantic; federal offices closed in DC

A winter storm packing heavy snow was blowing into the nation's capital on Monday, closing government offices and schools with fierce winds and as much as 10 inches of snow forecast for the District of Columbia northern Virginia and central Maryland through the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area until 4 p.m. EST Monday. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph (56 kph) were forecast, and travel was expected to be very difficult because of the hazardous conditions, the weather service said.“The timing of this isn't great,” said National Weather Service meteorologist...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

27K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy