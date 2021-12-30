ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Self-Driving Semitruck Completes an 80-Mile Route with No Human On Board

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last June, we brought you news of TuSimple, a transportation company focused on driverless tech for trucks, completing a 950-mile (1,528-km) trip 10 hours faster than a human driver could. At the time, eighty percent of the journey was conducted by the autonomous system, while a human was at the wheel...

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 1

Related
Boston Globe

Truck travels 80 miles in Arizona without a driver

Truck travels 80 miles in Arizona without a driver. NEW YORK — A semitruck completed an 80-mile route in Arizona with no human on board and no human intervention during the trip using technology developed by TuSimple, the company said Wednesday. The San Diego company says it’s the first successful fully autonomous run by a class 8 vehicle, or semi, on open public roads with no human intervention. The nighttime trip earlier this month started at a railyard in Tucson and ended at a distribution center in Phoenix with approval and supervision from the Arizona Department of Transportation and law enforcement. A lead vehicle scouted the route for unexpected obstacles about five miles ahead of the autonomous semi, and a trailing vehicle following about one-half mile behind the truck was prepared to intervene if necessary, along with several unmarked police vehicles. TuSimple said the semi successfully navigated highway lane changes, traffic signals, on-ramps, and off-ramps while “naturally interacting with other motorists.’’ TuSimple says that drivers represent about 40 percent of all trucking operational costs and that its virtual driver “can be operated for significantly less.” It also estimates that its technology saves about 10 percent on fuel-related costs compared to human-driven trucks. Founded in 2015, TuSimple says it has 70 autonomous trucks globally and two million miles of road testing completed. — Associated Press.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Watch a semi truck cover 80 miles on public streets, driverless

We're continually hearing about how the future of trucking is driverless, and earlier this month TuSimple completed a major demo that moves us just a little closer to that future. On December 22nd autonomous trucking startup TuSimple completed a fully driverless, 80-mile journey on public roads in a Class 8 semi truck. There was no human being on the truck and zero intervention from a remote pilot.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
siliconangle.com

TuSimple successfully tests autonomous truck on public roads without driver onboard

Autonomous truck company TuSimple Holdings Inc. today announced that one of its vehicles has successfully traveled 80 miles on public roads without a human driver behind the wheel. The test represents a world first, according to the company. TuSimple says that it’s the first time an autonomous semi-truck run has...
CARS
freightwaves.com

TuSimple claims success on 80-mile driverless Class 8 pilot in Arizona

Editor’s note: Adds analyst reaction and closing share price. TuSimple claims it successfully completed an 80-mile nighttime run on Interstate 10 in Arizona with no driver in the cab — the first to reach the goal in the U.S. among many competitors working on robot-driven trucks. San Diego-based...
ARIZONA STATE
Land Line Media

TuSimple completes first 100% driverless truck run on public roads

Self-driving trucks reached a milestone after autonomous driving technology company TuSimple says it successfully completed the first driverless run on public roads. On Dec. 22, San Diego-based TuSimple “completed the world’s first fully autonomous semi-truck run on open public roads without a human in the vehicle and without human intervention,” according to a news release. The 80-mile, one-hour and 20-minute drive began in Tucson, Ariz., and ended in Phoenix.
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Carwow: Why Self-Driving Cars Are A Lie

Self-driving vehicles appear to be the next big step in transportation. Less human error, decreased congestion and increased productivity are just a handful of the many benefits autonomous cars bring to the table. However, despite what automakers like Tesla say, they're not here just yet. Carwow's Mat Watson recently went...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Vehicles#No Human On Board
Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

Self-Driving Car Companies Racing to Autonomous Future

As the race for autonomous vehicles is getting tighter, some huge monetary benefits would be accrued by those who eventually made it to the finish line. According to research data from Allied Market Research, the self-driving market is projected to grow from $54.23 billion to approximately $555.67 billion in just 7 years.
Motor1.com

Thundertruck Is A Proposed EV Pickup Goes From 4 To 6 Wheels

The automotive world is ripe for disruption and automakers are building some of the most interesting vehicles in decades. Thanks to electric powertrains and rapidly advancing battery tech more and more small manufacturers are entering the fray. The latest unique truck comes from Wolfgang’s new IP Division which focuses on innovative creations and cutting-edge design. Their new Thundertruck design shows a unique take on the rapidly developing EV truck revolution with features we’ve never seen on a truck before.
CARS
Norwalk Hour

What's Under the 'Hood' of Self-Driving Cars?

Waymo, a unit of Google’s Alphabet Inc, and Yandex Self-Driving Group, a division of the Russian-based Yandex corporation, are among more than a dozen leading names in automated vehicle software and hardware. The former recently launched a pilot self-driving taxi program in San Francisco, the latter has been testing its automated cars worldwide for the past several years and has self-driving rovers on several college campuses in the U.S. Not to be outdone, the Chinese tech company Baidu Inc., along with the Toyota-backed Chinese self-driving startup, Pony.ai, is set to debut a 100-car fleet of paid driverless taxis in Beijing in 2022, and has preliminary plans to launch a similar program in California in the same year (see link below).
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Town Square LIVE News

DelDOT announces completion of Route 141 road projects

Among the projects finalized by DelDOT is a complete reconstruction of the I-95/141 interchange consisting of eight interchange ramps and four bridges. The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced that it has completed its improvements to Route 141 between Newport and New Castle. A press release from the agency called the completion of the projects an “early holiday gift.” The ... Read More
NEWPORT, DE
WJAC TV

Half a mile in 1 hour: I-80 drivers share traffic stories

SNOWSHOE, Pa. (WJAC) — Snow bringing dangerous driving conditions, as a car accident brought Interstate 80 to a grinding halt Monday, near Snowshoe. Douglas Braff went to the highway exit where traffic was diverted and chatted with some interstate drivers. Interstate 80 was backed up for miles. Braff reports...
TRAFFIC
townepost.com

Fishers Unveils Self-Driving Shuttle Service

Movies like “Back to the Future Part II” predicted a future with flying cars, biometric devices and flying drones. While some of those technological advancements have come to fruition, flying cars are still just a dream. However, the City of Fishers is making technological advancements in the form of a fleet of autonomous, self-driving vehicles.
FISHERS, IN
Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

Economic Impact of Self-Driving Cars

There are fascinating predictions about self-driving cars’ domination on our roads. One stat suggests that by 2030, there will be approximately 27 million self-driving cars in Europe and about 21 million self-driving cars in the US. From the level of commitment shown by companies vigorously campaigning for the adoption of self-driving cars, one could see that they are mounding on many of these predictions.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
50K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy