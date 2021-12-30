ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds Has Cheeky Response After Betty White Calls Out His Crush

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffingtonPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs her 100th birthday approaches, Betty White is hoping to settle some unfinished business with a fellow actor. The “Golden Girls” icon gave a scene-stealing performance in the 2009 comedy “The Proposal,” starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. And though she played the grandmother of Reynolds’ character, the two have enjoyed...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 18

Traci E Worrick
4d ago

Betty white is the best she doesn’t look to be 100 years old she doesn’t look a day over 70 wow love ya keep living it up

Reply(1)
12
Ella Loftis
4d ago

Betty white is amazing. I love listening to her and watching her in action. you keep going girl gives older woman hope. God Bless.

Reply
8
Judy Bennett Church
4d ago

She is an Angel!! She has born with Heart of Gold. And there is no Bullroar with her!! She is as genuine as the White snow!!

Reply
5
