Multnomah County, OR

Severe weather shelters closing in Multnomah County

By Jim Redden
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 6 days ago
Warmer temperatures reduces the need for emergency shelter but officials will continue monitoring the weather.

With temperatures in the region increasing, Multnomah County will close the severe weather shelters it opened during the snow storm at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20

Departing guests will be provided TriMet passes and cold-weather supplies, the county said.

According to the county, anyone seeking alternative shelter options and other social and health services should dial 2-1-1. For updates and future severe weather shelter sites, please check back at https://www.multco.us/care-when-its-cold or call 2-1-1.

The Joint Office of Homeless Services together with Multnomah County and the City of Portland, will continue to monitor conditions and be prepared to reopen shelters should severe weather thresholds be met in coming days.

Outreach teams — including those from Transition Projects, JOIN, Janus Youth, Cascadia Behavioral Health and more — will continue to contact vulnerable populations and intercept people who may arrive at shelters after closing, the county said.

According to the county, if someone outside is unsheltered and whose life appears to be in danger, call 9-1-1.

If you see someone about whom you are concerned during cold weather, such as not being dressed for the weather conditions, call the non-emergency response line at 503-823-3333 and request a welfare check.

