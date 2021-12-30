ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter weather advisory calls caution towards Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway

By Danielle MacKimm
 4 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Beginning Dec. 29 and lasting over the next couple of days, the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway that runs through Zion National Park is expected to experience winter driving conditions as a result of the ongoing winter weather advisory .

The Zion National Park current winter weather advisory estimates 4-9” of snow above 4,500 feet. Additionally, winter driving conditions are expected with times of reduced visibilities between late Wednesday through Friday evening.

Although winter weather warnings have been implemented, the park remains open. However, park officials are recommending that those interested in stopping by check the conditions of the park prior to visiting through the Zion National Park website .

If you’re wanting to experience the beauty of Zion in the wintertime but aren’t so keen on cold weather, you’re able to locate the park’s webcam on their website located under ‘Photos and Multimedia’ in the ‘Learn About the Park’ tab.

