Photo: Adam Scherr Reveals Blonde Beard

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix made her return to the storyline during tonight’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. The inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view saw The Miz take on WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Maryse was at ringside for the bout, and at one point she slapped Edge in the face. This led to Phoenix making her return, coming out to the entrance-way with a new look. Phoenix stared Maryse down and then chased her around the ring. Maryse retreated to the stage as Beth watched from ringside. Beth then had words with The Miz, which allowed Edge to finish him off with a Spear for the pin to win. The segment ended with Maryse and The Miz looking on from the stage as Beth and Edge posed together in the ring.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO