NYE Comedy in the Cellar – Sohrab Forouzesh Feat. Rebecca Wilson
5 days ago
NYE – December 31st. Sohrab Forouzesh is a Chicago based comedian and writer who won’t take it personally if you say his name wrong. He moved to the U.S from Iran when he was just eight years old, and his material is heavily influenced by his experiences as a fat Persian...
K. Cheng – NBC Standup for Diversity. TROPICAL DRINKS: Drinks Menu has lots of fun tiki-inspired drinks like Mai Tais, Hurricanes and Mango Banana Coladas plus draft beer. KOREAN FOOD POP-UP: Serving dishes like crazy spicy Korean ramen, bibimbap, veggie fried rice and Korean deep fried chicken. What’s Awesome...
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Next Gen Comedy Vol. 5 will be hosted by Tramaine “Maine” Mahone and feature comedians Caleb Gordon, Rodney Bigham, Big Baby Green, and Leroy tha 3rd,
Sirius XM Presents Tom Papa at Sanctuary Events Center on Friday, February 25th, 2022!. • Local Presale: Thursday 6/3 from 10AM-10PM using the code listed here: bit.ly/2RcAdJH. • Public Onsale: Friday, 6/4 at 10AM. • Doors at 6 / Show at 6:30. About Tom Papa. With more than 20 years...
Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
Chris Brown is reportedly expecting a baby with ex-fling Diamond Brown, who took to Instagram to show off her big baby bump. This would be the third baby for the 32-year-old rapper, with three different baby mamas. Model Diamond was first linked to Chris back in 2019, and attended the...
When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
It is not a secret that Yellowstone fans have a strong connection with the show. But some of the fans are tired of one character. Who in the world could it be? Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly. This. on Reddit talks about it. The title of this thread is,...
America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
Dr. Dre is officially divorced from Nicole Young after 25 years of marriage. On Thursday, the 56-year old music mogul celebrated the end of his marriage to Young, who filed for separation in June 2020. In honor of his divorce being finalized, Dre posed in front of a silver balloon banner that read:
Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
Max Julien, star of "The Mack," has died. He was 88. Julien's family did not have the best first day of the year after the patriarch died on his supposed 88th birthday. Multiple news outlets received a statement from Julien's wife, Arabella Chavers Julien, confirming that the star died early Saturday morning.
Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
ANDY Cohen is apparently out of the New Year's Eve business, after admittedly having a bit too much to drink on this year's CNN special, and making some controversial statements. The Bravo host has comically welcomed in the new year alongside CNN anchor Anderson Cooper since 2017. But according to...
Shaquille O'Neal has been in the news a lot for his hot takes about basketball. He recently blasted the Brooklyn Nets for recalling Kyrie Irving, stating that they do not need him. While his job as an analyst has been amazing, fans have continued to pay attention to the four-time...
You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
Candace Parker says she and her wife have a baby on the way ... revealing Tuesday her partner, Anya Petrakova, is pregnant!!!. The WNBA superstar shared the awesome news on her social media page ... gushing over Anya on their wedding anniversary while calling the pregnancy "surreal." "I LOVE YOU🐞,"...
Amanda Bearse is now 63 years old and still trailblazing! She is best known for playing Marcy Rhoades (Darcy) on Married… with Children. This role was truly her big break. Before she was cast in the hit television series, she mostly starred in independent films such as Fright Night and Protocol.
