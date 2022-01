Walt Disney World and Disneyland both have so many great and immersive attractions ranging from exciting thrill rides like Splash Mountain and Space Mountain to creepy ghost-filled houses with The Haunted Mansion, but due to the popularity of all the Disney Resorts, Guests will for sure be waiting in line at one point or another. The recent solution to this problem came in the form of Disney Genie and Genie+, a service Disney World and Disneyland both offer as a way to help Guests not spend so much time in line. But recently, more discrepancies were found in what Genie+ actually offers Guests while in Disney Parks.

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO